Bristol named manager as Guyana gears up for 2025 Caribbean Boxing Championship

Kaieteur Sports- With just six days remaining until the return of the Caribbean Boxing Championship, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has appointed Seon Bristol as manager of the national team set to compete in St. Lucia from February 27 to March 3.

Bristol, the GBA’s Assistant Secretary-Treasurer, is also the nephew of former Commonwealth middleweight champion Kenny Bristol.

Returning after a four-year hiatus, the Caribbean Boxing Championship remains the region’s premier amateur boxing showcase.

With a rich history of success, Guyana last captured the overall championship title in 2018 on home soil and delivered a strong performance in Trinidad and Tobago the following year.

Now, the nation is determined to reclaim its dominance.

Spearheading the squad is Olympian and three-time Caribbean champion Keevin Allicock (57kg), who remains unbeaten in the tournament.

He is joined by Sharquain James (67kg), Travis Inverary (71kg), Emanuel Pompey (92kg), and Aluko Bess (86kg).

Heavyweight standouts Abiola Jackman (80+kg) and Zidnan Wray (91kg) will also be part of the list of boxers heading to St Lucia, along with South American Games bronze medallist Desmond Amsterdam (75kg).

Guyana’s rising stars will also be in action, with Junior division fighters Ken Harvey (57-60kg), Keyon Britton (48-50kg), and Lennox Lawrence (54-57kg) looking to make their mark.

Youth prospects, including Tofina Barker (54kg) and Simeon Haymer (63-66kg), will also aim to shine on the regional stage.

The squad will be guided by an experienced coaching team will guide the squad, including National Coach Lennox Daniels, acclaimed Cuban trainer Francisco Roldan, Clifton Moore, and Jeff Roberts.

(Bristol named manager as Guyana gears up for 2025 Caribbean Boxing Championship)