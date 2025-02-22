Latest update February 22nd, 2025 5:57 AM

Body found in Sussex Street canal

Feb 22, 2025 News

Kaieteur News-  The decomposing body of a man was found on Friday floating in the Sussex Street Canal in the vicinity of Curtis and Campbell Streets, Albouystown, Georgetown.

Police were notified about the floating body around 11:00 hrs on Friday.

“The scene was visited by police ranks, and on arrival, the body was seen partially submerged in the canal, facing downward and partially covered by moss,” police said.

The remains were in an advanced stage of decomposition and so far, police have seen no marks of violence.

Several persons were questioned but up to press time the body remains unidentified.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

