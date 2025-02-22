Latest update February 22nd, 2025 2:00 PM

BCB puts a halt to cricket season due to inclement weather

Kaieteur Sports- The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) cricket season has been severely affected by persistent rainfall in the County.  As such the Executive Committee has decided to put a halt on all cricket matches until the weather improves.

Among the competitions affected are the ongoing Lalsa Countywide inter-club second division 40 overs competition, the BCB/LCSS (Lower Corentyne Secondary School) Old Students’ Association) Alumni inter-zone under 15 competitions have been halted.

Also affected are the BCB preparations of their inter-county under-15 team while the start of the Quality Delivery Under-17 inter-club/zone competition and the BCB two-day 1st division cricket competition have also been put on hold.

The board has tentatively fixed the final of the Ivan Madray Memorial T20 Cricket competition for Sunday, March 9, for the No. 69 Vikings Cricket ground, Upper Corentyne.

The two teams set to square off are Albion Community Centre Cricket Club and Upper Corentyne Cricket Club. Starting time is 13:00 hrs.

However, Inter County preparations for the Under 15 players will continue using available spaces including tarmacs.

Meanwhile, the BCB is sending congratulations to its senior female cricketers who played unbeaten to capture the title in the recently concluded inter-county 50-over tournament. The BCB is also extending best wishes to its U15 team for their upcoming competitions. (Samuel Whyte)

