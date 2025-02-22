(Bandit jumps fence, robs and shoots teacher at home)

Latest update February 22nd, 2025 5:57 AM
Feb 22, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- A teacher was on Thursday robbed of $250,000, shot despite being behind a concrete fence and a locked gate at his Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown home.
The teacher, 53-year-old Shawn Thomas, was in his yard with his wife making a Mashramani costume when a gunman scaled their fence with a gun in his right hand.
The thief walked up to the couple and demanded that they gave him all their money.
Fearful for his life, Thomas told the bandit that he had money in a black bag slung across his shoulder.
The bandit grabbed the bag and started to leave but Thomas raised an alarm by shouting “thief”.
In response, the bandit turned around and shot him in his upper thigh after which he scaled the fence and made good his escape.
Thomas was rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Investigations are ongoing.
