(Bailiff takes cover in girlfriend’s yard after gunmen attack)

Kaieteur News- A bailiff barely escaped with his life following a ride-by shooting incident on Thursday night at Norton Steet, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.
The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Shamar Mingo.
Mingo was sitting on his motorcycle speaking with his girlfriend in front of her home when gunmen on a motorcycle rode by and opened fire on him.
Reports are that the pillion rider fired at Mingo. Luckily for the bailiff he saw the suspect drawing his weapon before the gunshots were fired. It gave him enough time to jump off his bike and run with his girlfriend to take cover in her yard.
Mingo recalled that as he turned his back and was running for cover, he heard a shot fired. Mingo and his girlfriend narrowly escaped being hit.
The suspects continued riding and made good their escape.
Mingo called the police who retrieved a 9MM spent shell.
Investigations are ongoing.
