Latest update February 22nd, 2025 5:49 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bailiff takes cover in girlfriend’s yard after gunmen attack

Feb 22, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- A bailiff barely escaped with his life following a ride-by shooting incident on Thursday night at Norton Steet, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

Bailiff takes cover in girlfriend’s yard after gunmen attack

Bailiff takes cover in girlfriend’s yard after gunmen attack

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Shamar Mingo.

Mingo was sitting on his motorcycle speaking with his girlfriend in front of her home when gunmen on a motorcycle rode by and opened fire on him.

Reports are that the pillion rider fired at Mingo. Luckily for the bailiff he saw the suspect drawing his weapon before the gunshots were fired. It gave him enough time to jump off his bike and run with his girlfriend to take cover in her yard.

Mingo recalled that as he turned his back and was running for cover, he heard a shot fired. Mingo and his girlfriend narrowly escaped being hit.

The suspects continued riding and made good their escape.

Mingo called the police who retrieved a 9MM spent shell.

Investigations are ongoing.

(Bailiff takes cover in girlfriend’s yard after gunmen attack)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 14th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Everest Masters to engage Costa Rica in T20 fixtures

Everest Masters to engage Costa Rica in T20 fixtures

Feb 21, 2025

Kaieteur Sports- The Everest Cricket Club Masters will take on host Costa Rica in several T20 matches over the weekend. The squad departed Guyana on Wednesday and skipper Rajesh Singh expressed...
Read More
GCB saddened at passing of Former GCB Vice-President, BCB President Lennox Phillips

GCB saddened at passing of Former GCB...

Feb 21, 2025

Guyana/Barbados battle as opening round gets underway from February 24

Guyana/Barbados battle as opening round gets...

Feb 21, 2025

ESCL T20 starts March 2

ESCL T20 starts March 2

Feb 21, 2025

Guyana boys team selected for 2025 PAHF Jr Challenge

Guyana boys team selected for 2025 PAHF Jr...

Feb 20, 2025

Mainstay Goldstar FC receives NSC support ahead of GFF Elite League debut

Mainstay Goldstar FC receives NSC support ahead...

Feb 20, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]