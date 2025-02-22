Armed bandit steals soldier’s XR bike

Kaieteur News- A soldier was relieved of his Honda XR motorcycle Thursday night by an armed bandit in front of his Sophia, Georgetown home.

The incident occurred around 20:30h while the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank was cleaning his motorcycle, valued $495,000, in front of his home.

Reports are that the gunman approached the soldier and pointed a gun at him. The soldier, fearful for his life, ran into his yard leaving the motorcycle with the key in its ignition.

The gunman then jumped on the motorcycle and rode away.

Police are investigating the armed robbery.

