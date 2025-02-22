$25M estimated to build feed pelletiser building

Kaieteur News- During the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) an agency under the Ministry of Agriculture is preparing to construct a building to house a Feed Pelletiser.

According to information provided by the NPTAB, the project is estimated to cost $25.1 million and a total of 19 contractors have applied for the contract.

During the presentation of this year’s budget presentation, it was disclosed by Senior Minister with the responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh said that this project forms part of a $1.7 billion allocation for livestock sector.

Below are the companies and their bids:

