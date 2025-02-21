Latest update February 21st, 2025 6:25 AM

Woman throws away purse instead of giving to bandits

Feb 21, 2025 News

…shots fired after “good Samaritan” comes to the rescue

Kaieteur News- Two bandits on a motorcycle opened gunfire on a “good Samaritan” on Wednesday after he used his car to rescue a woman that they were trying to rob on Hadfield Street.

Shibina threw her purse over here.

The good Samaritan was identified as Bonny Moses 33. He reportedly tried to run them over with his car as they attacked Shibina Sobers, a 35-year-old woman who refused to give them her purse. One of them demanded that she hands her purse but she threw it away over a fence located close by.

The angry bandits attempted to attack her for not giving them the purse but as they were about to do so, Moses drove up to them. One of the bandits pulled out a gun and fired at Moses’ car, before they climbed on their motorcycle and escaped. Police were summoned to the scene. Shibina was able to retrieve her purse but Moses’ car was left with some bullet holes. Police are investigating.

(Woman throws away purse instead of giving to bandits)

