The Guyana, Suriname border dispute

Dear Editor

Recently, there has been a resurgence of the situation regarding the south-eastern border between Guyana and Suriname. Now, Editor, we do have an open dispute with Suriname, which in fact we do not have with Venezuela, that was settled permanently in 1899. I decided to look again at the status of the Suriname claim. Incredibly whilst this is still listed as an open dispute, one wonders how that can possibly be so, in view of the following facts.

There is not much point going over how the two borders originated over time dating back to the 1600’s. What is relevant today is the following two excerpts from the History of the Republic of Guyana. Updated in May 2024, in that study by, I think Odeen Ishmael, the following appears “Guyana, formerly the colony of British Guiana, became an independent nation on May 26, 1966. With regard to the geographical limits of the state of Guyana, Article I of Guyana’s Constitution, states specifically:

“The Territory of Guyana shall comprise all the areas that, immediately before 26th May, 1966, were comprised in the former Colony of British Guiana together with such other areas as may be declared by Act of Parliament to form part of the territory of Guyana.” i.e. the area ceded to us by the British in 1966. “Guyana is separated from Suriname by the Corentyne River, a river that has for over a 150 years been accepted as forming the western boundary of Suriname. Previously known as Dutch Guiana, Suriname was a colony of the Netherlands. In the 1690s, it became an integral part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Government of the Kingdom which was responsible for its external affairs.

The Kutari-Curuni River which flows into the Corentyne River in the upper reaches of that river has traditionally been recognised as forming the southernmost line of the boundary between Suriname and Guyana. The area immediately to the west of the Kutari-Curuni River was also recognised as being within the boundaries of the colony British Guiana. Before May 26, 1966, a fact which has been consistently acknowledged by the Government of the Netherlands. From May 26, 1966, the state of Guyana has continued to exercise this uninterrupted sovereignty.” So, Editor, that border has existed under the control of the British and then Guyana uninterrupted for more than 200 years.

The most salient lines are all of the above are 1. “the territory of Guyana shall comprise of all areas that before 26th May 1966 were the former colony of British Guiana, 2. “the Government of the United Kingdom exercised uninterrupted sovereignty over the area [for 150 years]” 3. “a fact which has been consistently acknowledged by the government of the Netherlands” and 4. “since 1966 the state of Guyana continued to exercise this uninterrupted sovereignty.”

In fact, research informs me that the Netherlands was prepared to sign a treaty to this effect, i.e. that British Guiana’s border included the triangle, but the second world war interrupted the signing!

There are several sources that show that the Netherlands and Britain BOTH considered that the border, was as drawn by them BOTH. The map below shows the area which the Netherlands handed over to Suriname at their independence. In every detail this is the exact delineation of the western boundary of Suriname, and is exactly the same as the eastern boundary the British gave us at our independence. So 1. How come both the British and the Netherlands ceded these lands with exactly the same boundary, and suddenly the Suriname Government since 1975 want to change the size of what the British and the Netherlands ceded to both countries at their independence. 2. Of all the countries in the Caribbean, the second most indebted country is Suriname with a debt which is 125% greater than their GDP. i.e. their debt is 25% larger than their gross domestic product. They need more land as much as I need another hole in my head.

Editor for over 200 years, the British and then Guyana exercised sovereignty on that area, and now the Suriname Government wants to reopen that old wound. Suriname is not Venezuela, we can still have breakfast in Georgetown and dinner in Paramaribo. But since we must have a peaceful solution to the matter, perhaps we should ask the International Court of Justice to decide and let the status quo continue. Because of the oil and the implications, the boundary may have in time [ala CGX incident] we cannot let this abscess fester any longer.

Sincerely

Tony Vieira

