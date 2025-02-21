PAHO launches consultations on new Caribbean action plan on health and climate change

Kaieteur News- The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has launched consultations with member states and partners across the Caribbean to evaluate the implementation of the 2019-2023 Caribbean Action Plan on Health and Climate Change, share lessons learnt, and begin the development of a new five-year plan (2025-29).

During the virtual consultation, over 40 participants from 14 Caribbean countries heard an evaluation of the 2019-2023 Action Plan and were updated on current climate change and health initiatives in the Caribbean. Addressing the attendees, Acting Subregional Program Director of the PAHO Caribbean Subregional Program Coordination Office, Dr Juan Manuel Sotelo, pointed out that significant milestones had been achieved under the last plan. He noted that this was a testament to the power of collaboration and collective determination.

“However, we must also recognize the work that remains to be done This is our chance to design a framework that is both aspirational and practical, rooted in the realities of our region. Our priorities must be clear. We need robust data and research to understand climate impacts on health and guide effective decision-making. We must enhance our preparedness and response to extreme climate events, ensuring that health systems can withstand future shocks and foster partnerships. Climate change is a cross-sectoral challenge, and our solutions must involve health, environment, and economic sectors, working in harmony. Adequate funding and technical capacity are also essential to realizing our vision of sustainable and climate-resilient health systems,” Dr Sotelo recommended.

While pointing to the achievements of the Caribbean and given the rapid changes being experienced, Dr Gerry Eijkemans, Director of the Department of Social and Environmental Determinants of Health Equity at PAHO described 2025 as critical for climate action. “It is evident that a renewed, dynamic plan is essential to sustain and advance our efforts. COP 30 and numerous regional and global events are on the horizon. Countries will submit updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and are expected to elevate their climate ambitions. This is an opportune moment for the Caribbean to reaffirm its leadership on health and climate change on the global stage; continue to lobby for the inclusion of health in national strategic plans; and negotiate for more financing for health and climate change,” Dr Eijkemans remarked.

As the participants reflected on the implementation of the Caribbean Action Plan, they heard experiences from Cuba and Trinidad and Tobago on cross-sectoral actions to assess the health co-benefits of reduced air pollution; and the Bahamas on the development of their Health National Adaptation Plan for Climate Change (HNAP). They also received insights from the University of the West Indies, the Caribbean Public Health Agency and the European Union on the achievements made to strengthen climate-resilient health systems through the 5-year EU CARIFORUM Climate Change and Health Project. The participants discussed the four lines of action of the plan, namely – evidence, implementation, empowerment and resources – to assess implementation and make suggestions for a framework on which to develop the new plan.

The Caribbean Action Plan on Health and Climate Change (2019-2023) was developed in consultation with countries through preparatory meetings and by convening regional health and environment leaders of the Caribbean during the Third Global Conference on Health and Climate Change, held in St. George’s, Grenada, on 16-17 October 2018. Looking ahead, a similar meeting is expected to be convened later this year to finalise the new plan, ensuring the Caribbean remains at the forefront of climate and health action.

