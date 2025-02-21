Mexican manufacturers ready to set up shop in Guyana

—buoyed by stable electricity through GTE projects

Kaieteur News- With Guyana’s Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project set to provide a stable power supply, Mexican businesses are ready to explore the possibility of establishing manufacturing facilities in Guyana and to tap into the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) market.

The Mexico-Guyana Chamber of Commerce was launched on Monday at the 2025 Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo. At a press conference held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel on Thursday, President of the Mexico-Guyana Chamber of Commerce, Ricardo Magana, expressed the interest of Mexican entrepreneurs in Guyana’s emerging industrial sector.

“In Mexico, there’s a lot of manufacturing done, especially in the automotive industries and many other industries that are very famous in Mexico,” Magana said. He added, “So in conversations that we have with some entrepreneurs, they are really open to even establish themselves over here so they can incorporate manufacturing facilities in Guyana.”

Magana underscored that Guyana have abundant resources “to do anything that is to be done”, but highlighted what is lacking, is the infrastructure in order to start manufacturing in country.

The Mexico-Guyana Chambers President noted that Guyana’s strategic location makes it an attractive base for manufacturers looking to access the wider CARICOM region. “So I can tell you for a fact that there’s interest and there’s also something very interesting happening internationally, Guyana is bringing a lot of attention of the international community,” he added.

Mexican businesses also see opportunities in Guyana’s forestry sector. In response to a question about value-added processing of lumber, Magana stated, “Sure, absolutely, we have also, for example, there are some areas, like closer to the Cancun peninsula…some of those tropical places closer to the Caribbean that are like very like attractive for tourism and so forth.”

He continued, “And the answer to that, yeah, absolutely, Guyana is blessed with the forest, and there’s a lot of like, good practices…and I know for sure that Mexico will be interested in importing not only wood, but also other materials.”

The GTE project is expected to address gaps by ensuring affordable and reliable electricity, which is critical for large-scale manufacturing. Magana noted that interest has already been expressed in industries such as home construction materials, steel processing, mining, and raw material refining.

Moreover, a representative from the Mexican Embassy in Guyana highlighted the role of the GTE project in attracting investment. “We are very skilled in Mexico when it comes to design, so and I’m thinking also, there is the gas to power that will start kicking in, that’s definitely going to be big for Mexican companies to come because they’ll know they’ll have a secured [power supply] in order to settle down here in Guyana,” the official said.

He further noted that having manufacturers in country would transform raw materials into modern, well designed and good quality products. He too noted that these products can also supply the CARICOM market. The official added, “And we think the people in Guyana are willing to spend the extra bucks on something good quality and that fits their lifestyle.”

