Judiciary to launch its first ever flag at Mabaruma

Kaieteur News- The first ever flag of the judiciary will be launched today (Friday) during the commissioning of the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court.

It features horizontal red, creamy and black bars with the image of Lady Justice. This flag will serve as a profound symbol of the court’s mission, which is to uphold the rule of law and vision, encouraging and maintaining public trust and confidence through an independent, effective and accountable judicial system.