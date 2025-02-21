Latest update February 21st, 2025 12:47 PM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana/Barbados battle as opening round gets underway from February 24

Feb 21, 2025 Sports

2025 CWI Regional Women’s Super50 Championships…

Kaieteur Sports- Guyana will be setting their sights on dominating this season’s CWI Women’s Regional Super50 Championships, as they open this coming Monday’s opening round against Barbados.

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) announced their 14-member team recently, which features a mix of experienced players alongside a number of future stars.

Plaffiana Millington

Senior West Indies Women’s player Shemaine Campbelle leads the team alongside former West Indies Women’s Under-19 Captain, Ashmini Munisar, who will act as her deputy.

Women stars like Mandy Mangru, former youth captain Realeanna Grimmond, West Indies players Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shennetta Grimmond to name a few will add to the caliber of the squad.

Realeanna Grimmond

Resuming their roles as Head Coach and Manager respectively, Clive Grimmond and Tremayne Smartt will overlook their team during their title chase.

Meanwhile, leadership and veterancy will come from the likes of Plaffianna Millington, Kaycia Schultz and Trisha Hardat and Laurene Williams further highlights the star-studded quality of the Guyana team.

The National ladies will be keen on bringing home the trophy after finishing as runners-up in last year’s edition.

Guyana Women’s team: Captain Shemaine Campbelle, Vice-Captain Ashmini Munisar, Mandy Mangru, Realeanna Grimmond, Katana Mentore, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Yonette Welcome, Plaffiana Millington, Niya Latchman, Kaysia Schultz, Tricia Hardat, Lauren Williams and Shenetta Grimmond.

Shemaine Campbelle

Fixtures:

Round 1 – February 24

Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands (St. Paul’s)

Barbados vs Guyana (Conaree)

Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago (Warner Park)

Round 2 – February 26

Windward Islands vs Barbados (Warner Park)

Trinidad & Tobago vs Leeward Islands (Conaree)

Guyana vs Jamaica (St. Paul’s)

Round 3 – February 28

Trinidad & Tobago vs Windward Islands (St. Paul’s)

Leeward Islands vs Guyana (Warner Park)

Jamaica vs Barbados (Conaree)

Round 4 – March 3

Leeward Islands vs Jamaica (Warner Park)

Barbados vs Trinidad & Tobago (St. Paul’s)

Guyana vs Windward Islands (Conaree)

Round 5 – March 5

Guyana vs Trinidad & Tobago (Warner Park)

Windward Islands vs Jamaica (Conaree)

Barbados vs Leeward Islands (St. Paul’s)

Finals Day – March 7

Championship Final: 1st vs 2nd (Warner Park)

3rd Place Playoff (Conaree)

5th Place Playoff (St. Paul’s)

Rest/Practice Days:

February 25, 27

(Guyana/Barbados battle as opening round gets underway from February 24)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 14th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Everest Masters to engage Costa Rica in T20 fixtures

Everest Masters to engage Costa Rica in T20 fixtures

Feb 21, 2025

Kaieteur Sports- The Everest Cricket Club Masters will take on host Costa Rica in several T20 matches over the weekend. The squad departed Guyana on Wednesday and skipper Rajesh Singh expressed...
Read More
GCB saddened at passing of Former GCB Vice-President, BCB President Lennox Phillips

GCB saddened at passing of Former GCB...

Feb 21, 2025

Guyana/Barbados battle as opening round gets underway from February 24

Guyana/Barbados battle as opening round gets...

Feb 21, 2025

ESCL T20 starts March 2

ESCL T20 starts March 2

Feb 21, 2025

Guyana boys team selected for 2025 PAHF Jr Challenge

Guyana boys team selected for 2025 PAHF Jr...

Feb 20, 2025

Mainstay Goldstar FC receives NSC support ahead of GFF Elite League debut

Mainstay Goldstar FC receives NSC support ahead...

Feb 20, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]