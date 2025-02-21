Guyana/Barbados battle as opening round gets underway from February 24

2025 CWI Regional Women’s Super50 Championships…

Kaieteur Sports- Guyana will be setting their sights on dominating this season’s CWI Women’s Regional Super50 Championships, as they open this coming Monday’s opening round against Barbados.

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) announced their 14-member team recently, which features a mix of experienced players alongside a number of future stars.

Senior West Indies Women’s player Shemaine Campbelle leads the team alongside former West Indies Women’s Under-19 Captain, Ashmini Munisar, who will act as her deputy.

Women stars like Mandy Mangru, former youth captain Realeanna Grimmond, West Indies players Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shennetta Grimmond to name a few will add to the caliber of the squad.

Resuming their roles as Head Coach and Manager respectively, Clive Grimmond and Tremayne Smartt will overlook their team during their title chase.

Meanwhile, leadership and veterancy will come from the likes of Plaffianna Millington, Kaycia Schultz and Trisha Hardat and Laurene Williams further highlights the star-studded quality of the Guyana team.

The National ladies will be keen on bringing home the trophy after finishing as runners-up in last year’s edition.

Guyana Women’s team: Captain Shemaine Campbelle, Vice-Captain Ashmini Munisar, Mandy Mangru, Realeanna Grimmond, Katana Mentore, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Yonette Welcome, Plaffiana Millington, Niya Latchman, Kaysia Schultz, Tricia Hardat, Lauren Williams and Shenetta Grimmond.

Fixtures:

Round 1 – February 24

Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands (St. Paul’s)

Barbados vs Guyana (Conaree)

Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago (Warner Park)

Round 2 – February 26

Windward Islands vs Barbados (Warner Park)

Trinidad & Tobago vs Leeward Islands (Conaree)

Guyana vs Jamaica (St. Paul’s)

Round 3 – February 28

Trinidad & Tobago vs Windward Islands (St. Paul’s)

Leeward Islands vs Guyana (Warner Park)

Jamaica vs Barbados (Conaree)

Round 4 – March 3

Leeward Islands vs Jamaica (Warner Park)

Barbados vs Trinidad & Tobago (St. Paul’s)

Guyana vs Windward Islands (Conaree)

Round 5 – March 5

Guyana vs Trinidad & Tobago (Warner Park)

Windward Islands vs Jamaica (Conaree)

Barbados vs Leeward Islands (St. Paul’s)

Finals Day – March 7

Championship Final: 1st vs 2nd (Warner Park)

3rd Place Playoff (Conaree)

5th Place Playoff (St. Paul’s)

Rest/Practice Days:

February 25, 27

