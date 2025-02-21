GCB saddened at passing of Former GCB Vice-President, BCB President Lennox Phillips

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has expressed profound sadness at the recent passing of Mr. Lennox Edmund Phillips at the age of 94 years in Florida, USA.

Phillips was an outstanding player and cricket administrator who in his long and distinguished career contributed significantly to the advancement of cricket in Berbice over an extended period from the 1940’s to 1985 when he migrated. In his early days, he played for the Youngsters Cricket Club in the Davsons Cup First-Division Cricket Competition for over 20 years as an opening batsman and leg-spinner. He also represented Berbice at football and table tennis.

Phillips served as an Executive member of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) from 1970 to 1985 including a record period of 13 years and 6 months as President. In 1972, he was elected Vice-President of the Guyana Cricket Board, a position he held until June 1985. In May 1979, as a result of the passing of then GCB President Barkley Gaskin, Phillips was appointed President acting until the official election of Joe Solomon later in that year. He also served as a BCB Selector for 10 years and was credited with opening a BCB office in 1974.

In 1985, the BCB introduced Life Membership to be conferred on individuals who had given long and dedicated service of an exceptionally high quality over a period of at least 10 years to Berbice cricket. Lennox Phillips was among the first batch of inductees. He was also an inductee of the Berbice Cricket Administration Hall of Fame and was honoured with the Tribute to Hero Award by the BCB.

The GCB takes the opportunity to salute this remarkable gentleman and to extend condolence to his family, relatives and friends.

Editor’s note – the wrong photo was sent and carried in yesterday’s edition. Today we carry the correct image of the late Mr. Lennox Edmund Phillips.

