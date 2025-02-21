Everybody ah doctor now

Kaieteur News- Guyanese like to seh, “Every man is a fisherman,” but nowadays, it look like every doctor is a specialist in everything. Yuh foot hurting? De ear, nose, and throat man prescribing tablets. Yuh got belly pain? De eye specialist got a cure. Yuh feeling dizzy? De dentist advising yuh to tek bed rest.

Dem boys seh some of dem doctors behaving like dem get PhD in everything—except common sense. Imagine yuh go to one fuh a skin rash, and before yuh know it, de man diagnosing yuh heart condition. Next ting yuh know, yuh deh pun bed rest when all yuh needed was lil coconut oil.

Now, is one ting if yuh is a general practitioner—dem suppose to know lil bit bout everything. But some of dem specialists walking round like dem got superpowers. De orthopedic man feel he could prescribe pressure tablets. De gynecologist feel he could treat prostate problems. And don’t talk bout de surgeon—he feel everything in life require one cut and two stitches.

Dem boys seh this practice fraught wid danger. Yuh wouldn’t ask a plumber fuh fix yuh light, so why yuh gon ask a heart specialist fuh advice pun yuh eyesight? Dem boys hear bout one man who had a lil cough and de specialist tell he it look like kidney failure. De man nearly drop dead before he find out he just needed a Vicks rub.

Doctors done busy, so dem boys beggin dem to stay in dem lane. If yuh is a back specialist, stick to spine. If yuh is a dentist, leave de stomach problems alone. And if yuh is a surgeon, remember—nah everything need cut. Sometimes all people need is a lil tea and a good night sleep.

Dem boys seh, one doctor tell he patient he need a whole new liver. When de man go fuh a second opinion, dem tell he all he needed was some medication Stay in yuh lane, doc.

