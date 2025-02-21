(Everest Masters to engage Costa Rica in T20 fixtures)

Latest update February 21st, 2025 12:47 PM
Kaieteur Sports- The Everest Cricket Club Masters will take on host Costa Rica in several T20 matches over the weekend.
The squad departed Guyana on Wednesday and skipper Rajesh Singh expressed confidence of doing well on tour.
The squad includes former Guyana players Hemraj Garbarran, Ucil Armstrong and Rohan Sarjoo.
President of the club Manzoor Nadir urged the players to put their best foot forward and wished them well.
The squad reads; Rajesh Singh, Imtiaz Sadik, Ucil Armstrong, Travis Mohamed, Vick Mahabeer, Rohan Sarjoo, Surendra Hiralall, Satyendra Khemraj, Anil Beharry, Fazal Khan, Chanderpaul Singh, Latchman Yadram, Raja Pooran, Hemraj Garbarran, Raj Nagpaul, Troy Dudnauth and Parmanand Bhup.
