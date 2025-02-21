(ESCL T20 starts March 2)

Latest update February 21st, 2025 12:47 PM
Feb 21, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- The 2025 Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) T20, Over-40 competition is set to kick off on Sunday March 2 with four matches at various venues on the Essequibo Coast, Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam).
According to Chairman of the ESCL Wakeel Layne, all systems in place in what is promising to be an exciting tournament with a top prize of $100, 000 at stake.
Eight teams will be participating on a round-robin basis before the top two colliding on May 25 in the final at a venue to be announced.
The teams are: Essequibo Legends, Queenstown Tigers, Hibernia Strikers, Devonshire Castle, Caribbean Cricket Club 2, Reliance Sports Club, Untouchables and Richmond United.
In addition to the $100,000, the champion side will also collect a trophy and 20 T-shirts while the second-place team will take home $50,000 and a trophy as well.
Other monetary prizes are up for grabs for the MVP in the final ($10,000), Player-of-the-series of the tournament ($20,000), most runs ($20,000), most wickets ($20,000) while the third-place side will be pocketing $20,000 along with a trophy.
Layne informed that matches will be played at Queenstown ground, Richmond, Reliance, Hibernia and Affiance.
Meanwhile, he expressed profound gratitude to all the sponsors for this competition and echoed similar sentiments to the participating teams.
The sponsors are as follows: Big-G Auto Repair, V&G Auto Centre Inc., Regency Paint and Body Shop, Azeem Hasim Custom Cabinets, Hillside Homes Realty and First EMC, Alli Construction, Best Price Lawn Care, Ravie Persaud and Family, Nick Persaud and Family, Robert Hanuman and Family, GAC Electric, Mainstream Collison, Afzal Bacchus Homes, N&S General Contracting & Supplies.
In the opening round, Reliance Sports Club will tackle Richmond, Untouchables will meet up with Caribbean Cricket Club 2, Richmond United will clash with Essequibo Legends and Queenstown Tigers doing battle with Hibernia.
(ESCL T20 starts March 2)
Feb 21, 2025Kaieteur Sports- The Everest Cricket Club Masters will take on host Costa Rica in several T20 matches over the weekend. The squad departed Guyana on Wednesday and skipper Rajesh Singh expressed...
Feb 21, 2025
Feb 21, 2025
Feb 21, 2025
Feb 20, 2025
Feb 20, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The assertion that “under international law, Venezuela is responsible for... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Ambassador to the US and the OAS, Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News-Two Executive Orders issued by U.S.... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]