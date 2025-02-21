(ESCL T20 starts March 2)

Latest update February 21st, 2025 12:47 PM

Kaieteur Sports- The 2025 Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) T20, Over-40 competition is set to kick off on Sunday March 2 with four matches at various venues on the Essequibo Coast, Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Wakeel Layne

According to Chairman of the ESCL Wakeel Layne, all systems in place in what is promising to be an exciting tournament with a top prize of $100, 000 at stake.

Eight teams will be participating on a round-robin basis before the top two colliding on May 25 in the final at a venue to be announced.

The teams are: Essequibo Legends, Queenstown Tigers, Hibernia Strikers, Devonshire Castle, Caribbean Cricket Club 2, Reliance Sports Club, Untouchables and Richmond United.

In addition to the $100,000, the champion side will also collect a trophy and 20 T-shirts while the second-place team will take home $50,000 and a trophy as well.

Other monetary prizes are up for grabs for the MVP in the final ($10,000), Player-of-the-series of the tournament ($20,000), most runs ($20,000), most wickets ($20,000) while the third-place side will be pocketing $20,000 along with a trophy.

Layne informed that matches will be played at Queenstown ground, Richmond, Reliance, Hibernia and Affiance.

Meanwhile, he expressed profound gratitude to all the sponsors for this competition and echoed similar sentiments to the participating teams.

The sponsors are as follows: Big-G Auto Repair, V&G Auto Centre Inc., Regency Paint and Body Shop, Azeem Hasim Custom Cabinets, Hillside Homes Realty and First EMC, Alli Construction, Best Price Lawn Care, Ravie Persaud and Family, Nick Persaud and Family, Robert Hanuman and Family, GAC Electric, Mainstream Collison, Afzal Bacchus Homes, N&S General Contracting & Supplies.

In the opening round, Reliance Sports Club will tackle Richmond, Untouchables will meet up with Caribbean Cricket Club 2, Richmond United will clash with Essequibo Legends and Queenstown Tigers doing battle with Hibernia.

 

