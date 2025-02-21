Latest update February 21st, 2025 6:25 AM

ERC hold talks with EU delegation, electoral assistance group 

Feb 21, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) met with representatives from the European Union (EU) Delegation to Guyana and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) on Wednesday to discuss potential areas of collaboration concerning Guyana’s 2025 upcoming elections.

The meeting took place in the ERC’s Boardroom, the commission said in a press release. The EU Delegation to Guyana was represented by Mr. Spiro Polycandriotis van Duynhoven, Deputy Head of Mission. The IDEA team was represented by Mr. Luis Consuegra, Adviser, and Mr. Juan Caycedo, Financial Adviser. Representing the ERC were Deputy Chairman Charles Ogle, Commissioners Ashton Simon, Chandrowite Sarran, Alphonso Porter, Neaz Subhan, Norris Witter, Krishn Sharma, Deon Dick (Ras Khafra) and Chief Executive Officer Gomin Camacho.

The ERC provided an overview of its previous elections-related work, which included monitoring election campaigns, signing the code of conduct, and observing on election day. The Commission also highlighted its ongoing efforts, such as the “Countering Hate Speech” campaign, the implementation of the E-monitoring Tool, extensive public education and awareness activities, and other collaborative initiatives to ensure preparedness to counter racial hostility leading up to the 2025 National General Elections.

International IDEA adviser, Mr. Consuegra provided an overview of their planned activities in Guyana for the coming year. In addition, Mr. Polycandriotis van Duynhoven informed the group that the EU has accepted an invitation from the Government of Guyana to organize an Election Observation Mission (EOM) to the 2025 General Election. The agencies agreed that such collaborations can enhance the electoral process and strengthen efforts to ensure that democratic principles are upheld during the elections.

