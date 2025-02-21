Dominican Republic ready to partner with Guyana in tourism– President Ali

Kaieteur News- President Irfaan Ali, earlier this week, announced that the Dominican Republic (DR) is ready to partner with Guyana to market jointly as a common tourism destination.

The Head-of-State made these remarks during the sod turning ceremony for the construction of the New Branded Pegasus Hotel at Kingston.

Speaking about the country’s hospitality and tourism sector during his address, the President said, “We are working now in the eco and nature-based tourism area to have the best investors come to Guyana and then we are working also with major regional brands that are ready to add nature and eco to their product.”

He said that earlier on Tuesday; he held discussion with the President of DR, Luis Abinader who made it very clear that he is ready to market jointly DR and Guyana as a common destination.

According to President Ali, “These are the type of initiatives that will help us to move forward to separate us from the competition and to give us that ability to be successful and to win every single day of the year… Guyana tourism and hospitality sector is poised for significant growth with several international branded hotels being erected across the country.”

With his government’s mission of having three million people pass through the economy by 2030, the President explained that currently, they are building a business model to see those people come and utilize the services that the private sector is investing in whether it is a restaurant, a night club, or an entertainment facility.

“So we have a business model going, this morning (Tuesday), you would have heard a clear strategy and how we are going to build a business model that will not only diversify our economy but it will build a new platform or a new playground of development,” he disclosed.

The President further said that in the last week alone, they have been speaking to investors and finalizing investment for the Vreed-en-Hoop to Kitty roundabout corridor.

“I said corridor because this corridor now expands to Vreed-en-Hoop waterfront area. So in this corridor coming from Kitty roundabout going all the way around to Stabroek Market and then taking the west side of the river coming all the way around to Vreed-en-Hoop, new investment easily. I would estimate that new investment in the next three years in this corridor alone will exceed US$600 million,” he revealed.

Speaking briefly about the plans for this corridor, the Head-of-State shared they are looking at ways to transform the corridor to meet this new investment profile.

“We have to look at how we can develop a boardwalk that is different, we have to look as to how we could bring cruise liners to this corridor, how we are going to create supporting services for those cruise liners for the day tours, how we are going to move tourists from the cruise line to Kaieteur (Falls) and resorts along the Essequibo River, all within a window of 14-hours and what can be an added incentive for those cruise liners to make Guyana a destination,” he noted.

He added to cater for this three million people, they plan on building a calendar of events that is attracted to a wide array of tourist and visitors.

To this end, the President said currently officials are talking to the best in sport and entertainment as to how we develop this product and how the country can develop this structure to support these investments.

(Dominican Republic ready to partner with Guyana in tourism– President Ali)