Data centers are being developed in the Arctic region

Feb 21, 2025 Letters

Dear Editor,

Many of the major companies such as Facebook are developing their data centers in the arctic due to the natural cooling that is available for the servers. This makes it more cost effective. Guyana is located near the equator. Is the government and Exxon saying that companies such as Facebook have the incorrect strategy, or is the government pursuing another half-baked idea that will result in Exxon making money, while Guyana ends up with the short end of the stick?

Cooling costs are a major part of the energy consumption for a data center. Using LNG for this purpose is not only wasteful, but also environmentally irresponsible. The government will be better off selling the gas and using the proceeds to invest in renewable energy sources.

As for the fertilizer, we all know that it is a very risky investment that has many health and environmental risks associated with it. Exxon needs to stick to what they have been hired to do and the government needs to ensure that they are effectively monitoring what is going on so as to avoid being taken advantage of. As for the second pipeline, no thank you. Exxon continues to make money while Guyana continues to lose on its investments. The facility for the first pipeline is delayed and it is now clear that the cart has been placed before the horse.

Sincerely,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

