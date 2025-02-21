‘Apologise and pay reparations for slavery’

—Grenada PM tells EU chief

Kaieteur News- Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell publicly challenged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to demand an “appropriate apology” and financial compensation for Europe’s history of facilitating the slave trade.

Mitchell, the outgoing chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), raised the issue in his speech at the bloc’s conference, which was also attended by von der Leyen and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. “I don’t mean to be impolite, but I’ll say this to you: The issue of reparations for the transatlantic slavery and the enslavement of African peoples and black bodies is an issue we will take up with you,” Mitchell said, addressing von der Leyen directly.

“As long as we do not openly and explicitly reject the idea that one human being can own another human being, we run the risk of that idea taking root again somewhere, and we allow it to flourish and happen again in the world,” the Grenadian leader stressed.

Several European nations were involved in trafficking the millions of Africans across the Atlantic between the 16th and 19th centuries. Mitchell added that as the descendants of people who fought for their freedom from chattel slavery, they owe it to themselves to ensure the transatlantic slave trade is recognized as a crime against humanity — accompanied by an official apology and reparations.

Following the speech, von der Leyen briefly addressed Mitchell’s remarks in her own speech, stating that “slavery is a crime against humanity,” but did not signal a European apology or mention financial compensation. (POLITICO)

