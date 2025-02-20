Opposition alarmed over attack on soldiers

…calls on govt. to boost military with modern, effective weapons

Kaieteur News- The opposition has expressed alarm over the shooting of Guyana Defence Force soldiers by a Venezuelan gang on Monday in the Cuyuni area and has called on the government to adequately provide the military with more effective and modern weaponry, inclusive of surveillance technology and rapid response capabilities.

Six of the servicemen were injured during the shooting, which reportedly resulted in the deaths of three of the gang members. This has not been confirmed. The ambush of the soldiers has been roundly condemned and the Guyana Government on Tuesday summoned Venezuelan Ambassador to Guyana urging him to condemn the acts. In a statement, the PNCR/APNU said it is alarmed over the armed attack. “As we praise our soldiers for their courage in defending themselves and our territorial integrity, we wish those who were injured a full and speedy recovery,” the parties said. “We call on the government to urgently launch a full investigation into the incident and to review and ramp up the country’s security and defense arrangements along the Guyana/Venezuela border. Our army and its gallant solders must be provided with all required training and equipment to ensure their own safety and to withstand and repel all armed threats from across the Cuyuni river. Particularly, we strongly recommend that the GDF be adequately provided with more effective and modern weaponry, inclusive of surveillance technology and rapid response capabilities. We must quickly learn and adapt from this incident. We also call on the government to be pro-active and be continuously vigilant in protecting our territorial integrity. It must not respond only to flare-ups and crises. The PNCR/APNU remains uncompromising and resolute in defense of our country’s borders and territory. We once again salute our brave soldiers.”

For its part, the Alliance For Change (AFC) calls for urgent measures to be taken for the protection of the territorial integrity of Guyana and members of our armed forces. “In light of the recent attacks on our military men on the border with Venezuela by armed gang members, the Alliance For Change restates its support for the actions of the State and its armed forces in their efforts to protect and maintain the integrity of our international borders.”

According to the AFC, the attack on members of the Guyana Defence Force by members of an armed gang, highlights the challenges which are faced by the members of the armed forces while discharging their national duties. “It is evident that significantly enhanced defensive and protective measures and support are required to avoid any possible repetition or escalation of the recent events.”

The AFC said the recently approved budgetary allocation of $50.4 billion should be urgently deployed for the enhanced deterrent capacity of the armed forces. “On the diplomatic front urgent engagement of all international and regional friends of Guyana must be notified of this incident and its consequential threat to our sovereignty and the real risk of escalation. The AFC remains committed to the protection of the integrity of Guyana and will support any appropriate steps to deter assaults on the territorial integrity of Guyana. The Alliance For Change wishes to urge the Government to ensure that all the necessary support is provided to the members of armed forces so that they may not only protect our integrity but that the State will when required, and will spare no effort to attend to their needs. We salute our brave soldiers and wish our wounded a speedy recovery. “

In a statement on Monday, the Guyana Police Force listed the injured soldiers as: Second Lieutenant Ansel Murray, who suffered a gunshot wound to the right of his head; Sergeant Kevon Davis who was shot in the right foot and ankle; Corporal Andrew Fraser, who sustained gunshot wounds to his left-side abdomen and shoulder; Corporal Kevin Henry, who was shot in the left arm and shoulder; Lance Corporal, Travis Yorrick, who was injured in the right thigh; and Private Ezron Samuel, who was shot in the right-side of his abdomen. Despite their injuries, all of the soldiers were reported to be conscious and stable, police said in a statement. Medical treatment was administered by GDF medic L/Cpl Melville at the Makapa GDF Observation Post.

Police said the shooting occurred about 15:45hrs Monday, involving members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and suspected armed individuals believed to be associated with Sindicatos. The incident took place near Black Water Mouth in the Cuyuni River, while a GDF boat was enroute from the Eteringbang GDF main base to the Makapa GDF Observation Post to deliver supplies. The GDF team was using a thirty-foot canoe powered by a 185-horsepower Yamaha engine. During the journey, the GDF boat was intercepted by two wooden boats carrying heavily armed, masked men. The assailants circled the GDF boat and opened fire, prompting the GDF ranks to return fire. The exchange resulted in the attackers retreating, but not before multiple GDF members sustained gunshot wounds.

