Mexico-Guyana Chamber of Commerce launched

Kaieteur News- The Mexico-Guyana Chamber of Commerce was officially launched at the Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo 2025 on Tuesday.

The newly established Chamber will serve as a key platform for fostering business collaboration, with a strong focus on energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and manufacturing. Leaders from both countries highlighted its role in facilitating partnerships, market expansion, and knowledge sharing.

Chief Investment Officer Dr. Peter Ramsaroop expressed his pride in the collaboration between Mexico and Guyana, emphasising the value Mexico brings to Guyana’s economic landscape. “Mexico brings significant value to the Guyana project, noting that they’ve been in the business for a long time in manufacturing, logistics, and oil and gas, among others,” Dr. Ramsaroop said.

He encouraged Guyanese businesses to actively engage with the Chamber and underscored the government’s support for Mexico establishing operations in Guyana.

He said too, “We are keen on Mexico establishing operations in the country…I pledge to do my best to facilitate a smooth transition, foster local partnerships, and support project development, assuring that my office is committed to assisting in every possible way.”

Moreover, Mexican Ambassador to Guyana, Mauricio Vizcaíno, shared his enthusiasm for the initiative, acknowledging its historical significance and its origins in discussions between the private sectors of both nations. “I am happy to see this historical event materialise,” Ambassador Vizcaíno said.

He also reaffirmed Mexico’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties, particularly through efforts to waive visa requirements for travel between the two countries.

“Such initiatives, along with improved connections, are aimed at making business easier for all,” he added.

President of the Mexico-Guyana Chamber of Commerce, Ricardo Magana, echoed the commitment to strengthening economic collaboration.

“I want to be clear Mexico and Guyana are both open and ready for business, our economies are eager, our entrepreneurs are ambitious, and our governments are committed to investment and trade,” Magana declared. He further emphasised the Chamber’s role in bridging diplomatic and business relationships. “The Mexico-Guyana Chamber will be a bridge to connecting ambassadors, businesses, and missionaries, fostering and strengthening diplomatic ties and unlocking new opportunities in industries,” he said.

