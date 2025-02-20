Manners done gone!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News- Dem boys remember when bad manners used to mean pickin yuh nose in public, slurping soup loud loud, or leaving yuh plate on de table like yuh had a maid. But now, bad manners upgrade to a whole new level—people just don’t have none at all!

Dem young people nowadays believe in rights—de right to skip de line at de supermarket, de right to drive carelessly on de road, de right to litter in public, and de right to talk to big people like if dem is dem lil pardna.

Dem boys seh once upon a time, parents used to give yuh one hard glare when yuh forget yuh manners. That glare alone had power—it could freeze yuh in yuh tracks and reset yuh whole life. But nowadays, dem parents too busy scrolling pon Facebook to notice when lil Timmy shove he way in front of five people at de cash register like he own de place.

Dem boys seh one time, a big woman tell a lil boy to go to de back of de line at de supermarket. De lil boy turn round and tell she, “Why? You gon dead soon anyway.” Dem boys nearly faint. Back in dem days, if yuh tell an elder dat, yuh woulda wake up next week asking what year it is.

But is not just de supermarket. Is everywhere. Bus parks, bank lines, even church. De young ones rushing in, pushing in front, and giving yuh one blank stare when yuh tell dem, “Excuse me, yuh ain’t see de line?” One old man try tell a young lady bout de line, and she look at he like he was de problem. She seh, “You too old to be standing up, go sit down and rest yuh knee.”

Dem boys seh is time fuh some parents put down de phone and pick up some sense. Stop letting yuh children grow up like dem born inside a palace and everybody else is just servant. Teach dem manners! Teach dem “please” and “thank you.” Teach dem how to line up. Teach dem how to talk to people without rolling dem eyes like dem auditioning fuh drama school.

Dem boys seh manners don’t cost nutten. But if people don’t start teaching dem pickney soon, one day dem same pickney gon push in front de wrong person in a line—and instead of getting away wid it, dem might get a history lesson.

Talk half. Leff half.

(Manners done gone!)