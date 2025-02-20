Latest update February 20th, 2025 9:10 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man beats 15-yr-old girl with cutlass who had a fight with his daughter

Feb 20, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- A 54-year-old technician was on Wednesday remanded to prison after he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on an unlawful wounding charge.

Man beats 15-yr-old girl with cutlass who had a fight with his daughter

Kendrick Cozier

Kendrick Cozier of West Ruimveldt was charged for unlawfully wounding a 15 year-old girl on January 31, 2025 at the said address. Cozier pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

The prosecution objected to bail given the seriousness of the offence. They told the court that the 15-year-old girl and Cozier’s daughter had an argument after which she went home and told her father. Cozier armed himself with a cutlass and approached the minor and started to beat her.

The minor’s mother told the court that there is video footage of him inflicting injuries to her which they are happy to share with the court. Magistrate Azore denied Cozier bail after the video footage was shown to him and remanded him to prison. He is scheduled to return to court on February 26, 2025.

(Man beats 15-yr-old girl with cutlass who had a fight with his daughter)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 14th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana boys team selected for 2025 PAHF Jr Challenge

Guyana boys team selected for 2025 PAHF Jr Challenge

Feb 20, 2025

Kaieteur Sports- On the heels of the girl’s selection, the Guyana Under-21 boy’s hockey team has been selected for the 2025 PAHF Junior Challenge scheduled for Bridgetown, Barbados from 8th to...
Read More
Mainstay Goldstar FC receives NSC support ahead of GFF Elite League debut

Mainstay Goldstar FC receives NSC support ahead...

Feb 20, 2025

Lusignan Golf Club Announces the 2025 Ansa McAL Pre-Mash Golf Extravaganza

Lusignan Golf Club Announces the 2025 Ansa McAL...

Feb 20, 2025

Guyana U-20 Women’s squad arrives in Antigua for Concacaf Qualifiers

Guyana U-20 Women’s squad arrives in Antigua...

Feb 20, 2025

BCB strengthens Executive body as moves made to improve cricket structure

BCB strengthens Executive body as moves made to...

Feb 20, 2025

Girls’ Hockey team selected for 2025 PAHF Jr Challenge

Girls’ Hockey team selected for 2025 PAHF Jr...

Feb 19, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]