Man beats 15-yr-old girl with cutlass who had a fight with his daughter

Kaieteur News- A 54-year-old technician was on Wednesday remanded to prison after he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on an unlawful wounding charge.

Kendrick Cozier of West Ruimveldt was charged for unlawfully wounding a 15 year-old girl on January 31, 2025 at the said address. Cozier pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

The prosecution objected to bail given the seriousness of the offence. They told the court that the 15-year-old girl and Cozier’s daughter had an argument after which she went home and told her father. Cozier armed himself with a cutlass and approached the minor and started to beat her.

The minor’s mother told the court that there is video footage of him inflicting injuries to her which they are happy to share with the court. Magistrate Azore denied Cozier bail after the video footage was shown to him and remanded him to prison. He is scheduled to return to court on February 26, 2025.

