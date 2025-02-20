(Mainstay Goldstar FC receives NSC support ahead of GFF Elite League debut)

Latest update February 20th, 2025 9:10 AM
Feb 20, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- Recently promoted to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League, Mainstay Goldstar Football Club is gearing up for its first season in the country’s top-flight football competition.
Their preparations received a significant boost yesterday when Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, extended much-needed support to the Essequibo-based club.
In a simple, yet meaningful presentation held at the National Sports Commission (NSC) headquarters on Middle Street, Georgetown, Mainstay Goldstar FC player Jermain Ralph received a quantity of footballs on behalf of the team.
Expressing gratitude, Ralph, who hails from Essequibo and recently transferred from Santos FC, highlighted how crucial such assistance is as the club transitions into the Elite League, explaining that “moving up to the Elite League comes with some challenges, and we’re grateful for whatever support we receive.”
The initiative was spurred by veteran journalist Allan La Rose, who reached out to Ninvalle seeking assistance for the newly promoted club. Recognizing the importance of supporting a team from Essequibo, Ninvalle responded promptly.
“The team’s presence in the Elite League will not only strengthen football in Essequibo but also provide young players in the region with an opportunity to aspire to play at the highest level in Guyana,” Ninvalle stated.
Ninvalle, who is no stranger to the administration of football with his time at Alpha United as Vice President, believes that Essequibo has traditionally been an underrepresented region in top-tier football, and Mainstay Goldstar FC’s elevation to the Elite League marks a major milestone for the area.
Mainstay Goldstar secured its spot in the upcoming Elite League season with a narrow but decisive 1-0 victory over Mahaica Determinators FC in the Qualification Play-Off Finals at the National Training Centre in Providence last month.
The match’s lone goal came early, with Rayeon John finding the net in the 7th minute. That crucial strike not only sealed the win but also cemented Mainstay Gold Stars’ place in Guyana’s premier football competition.
With their promotion, Mainstay Goldstar FC joins an exclusive list of clubs vying for supremacy in the GFF Elite League.
