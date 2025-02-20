(Lusignan Golf Club Announces the 2025 Ansa McAL Pre-Mash Golf Extravaganza)

Latest update February 20th, 2025 9:10 AM

Kaieteur Sports- Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) will be hosting the Ansa McAL Pre-Mash Golf Tournament on Saturday, February 22, 2025. This annual celebration, perfectly timed to precede Guyana’s Mashramani festivities, promises a day filled with spirited competition, camaraderie, and exceptional experiences both on and off the greens.

Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) will be hosting the Ansa McAL Pre-Mash Golf Tournament on Saturday, February 22 sponsored under their Glenmorangie Whiskey Brand.

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or exploring the sport for the first time, this tournament offers an inclusive and engaging environment. The Medal Play format spans 18 holes, ensuring a challenging yet enjoyable experience for participants across all skill levels.

Managing Director of Ansa McAL, Troy Cadogan said, “Ansa McAL has been sponsoring this tournament for the last ten years and we will continue to do so. We’ve been sponsoring it under the various company brands, this year we are sponsoring under our Glenmorangie Whiskey Brand which is distributed by Ansa McAL Trading Limited. Known for its exquisite range of whiskies, Glenmorangie offers a sensory journey from the delicate notes of the Original 12 Years Old to the rich complexities of the 18 Years Old Infinita. Participants and guests will have the exclusive opportunity to savor these distinguished spirits, adding a touch of sophistication to the day’s festivities.”

Participants will compete for a range of prestigious awards, including:

  • Best Net in Each Flight: Recognizing top performers across different skill categories.
  • Overall Best Gross Score: Honoring the player with the lowest total score.
  • Nearest to the Pin: Test your precision on Hole #4.
  • Longest Drive: Showcase your power on Hole #5.

The tournament is more than a competition; it’s a celebration of sport, community, and culture. Lgc warmly welcomes all to partake in this exceptional event, whether as players or spectators, and to immerse themselves in the dynamic atmosphere that defines the Lusignan Golf Club.

Secure your spot by contacting the Lusignan Golf Club at 220-5660. Registration closes promptly at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 21, 2025.

Players are to assemble at their designated tee boxes by 12:30 PM on tournament day. The official start will be signaled by a horn or siren.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for approximately 5:30 PM, following the conclusion of play.

