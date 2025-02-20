Laing Avenue women dragged before court for fighting

Kaieteur News- Three women were on Wednesday placed on bail, when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to the charges of assault and causing actual bodily harm.

Colleen Neblett of Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, was charged with assault Jewel Bearam causing actual bodily harm on January 29, 2025. Wendy Charles who shares the same address was also charged with assault Bearam causing actual bodily harm on January 27, 2025. Bearam also of Laing Avenue was charged with assault of Charles causing actual bodily harm, as well as assaulting Christinon Neblett who was absent and Colleen Neblett on January 29, 2025.

Neblett, Bearam and Charles all pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to them by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore. It was made known to the court that they are neighbours. Magistrate Azore gave the ladies the option of resolving the matter but they failed to do so.

As such they were all placed on bail. Bearam who had three charges was placed on 35,000 bail, 25,000 for the assault, causing bodily harm and 10,000 each for the other two assault charges. Charles and Neblett were placed on $25,000 each for the assault, causing actual bodily harm charges. They are scheduled to return to court on February 26, 2025 for statements and to receive a date for trial.

