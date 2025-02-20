Latest update February 20th, 2025 9:10 AM

Guyana U-20 Women’s squad arrives in Antigua for Concacaf Qualifiers

Feb 20, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana U-20 Women’s National Team has safely arrived in Antigua ahead of the Concacaf Women’s U-20 Qualifiers, set to take place from February 20 to 25. Guyana will compete in Group A alongside Haiti, Belize, and Antigua and Barbuda, with the winner of the group advancing to the Concacaf U-20 Women’s Championship. That tournament will serve as the qualification pathway for the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

The Guyana U-20 Women’s National Team.

The team will open its campaign against Belize on Friday, February 21, before facing host

nation Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday, February 23. Guyana will then close out the group

stage against Haiti on Tuesday, February 25.

The 21-member squad, selected to represent Guyana in this crucial campaign includes:

Goalkeepers:

  • Nya-Grace Young – Howard University
  • Kymora Chung – Unionville Milliken Soccer Club
  • Deena Fredericks – Unaffiliated

Defenders:

  • Maliya Gangadin – Vaughan SC
  • Heike Clarke – Alliance
  • Shareina Langevine – Vaughan Soccer Club
  • Sarah Dasilva – Toronto Blizzard
  • Akeelah Vancooten – Police FC
  • Latoya Williams – Police FC
  • Aaliyha Christie – GDF FC
  • Jaida Tucker – Ottawa South United (OSU)
  • Anaya Joseph – Western New York Flash Soccer Club

Midfielders:

  • Alexis Bayley – Durham College
  • Sydney Glean – North Toronto GU15 OPDL
  • Liyah Menilek – Saint Bonaventure University
  • Olivia Watt – Vaughan FC
  • Naomi Benjamin – Markham FC
  • Kaela Medas – North Toronto Nitros OPDL

Forwards:

  • Se-Hanna Mars – University of Connecticut
  • Nydel Nelson – GS United
  • Myanne Fernandes – Pickering FC

Guyana’s campaign kicks off on February 20, with the team determined to secure the top spot

in Group A and book their place in the Concacaf U-20 Women’s Championship.

The Guyana Football Federation extends its best wishes to the team and encourages all

supporters to rally behind the players as they compete on the regional stage.

