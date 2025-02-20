(Guyana U-20 Women’s squad arrives in Antigua for Concacaf Qualifiers)

Latest update February 20th, 2025 9:10 AM
Feb 20, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana U-20 Women’s National Team has safely arrived in Antigua ahead of the Concacaf Women’s U-20 Qualifiers, set to take place from February 20 to 25. Guyana will compete in Group A alongside Haiti, Belize, and Antigua and Barbuda, with the winner of the group advancing to the Concacaf U-20 Women’s Championship. That tournament will serve as the qualification pathway for the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.
The team will open its campaign against Belize on Friday, February 21, before facing host
nation Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday, February 23. Guyana will then close out the group
stage against Haiti on Tuesday, February 25.
The 21-member squad, selected to represent Guyana in this crucial campaign includes:
Goalkeepers:
Defenders:
Midfielders:
Forwards:
Guyana’s campaign kicks off on February 20, with the team determined to secure the top spot
in Group A and book their place in the Concacaf U-20 Women’s Championship.
The Guyana Football Federation extends its best wishes to the team and encourages all
supporters to rally behind the players as they compete on the regional stage.
