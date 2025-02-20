Latest update February 20th, 2025 9:10 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GCB saddened at the passing of former GCB Vice-President and BCB President Lennox Phillips

Feb 20, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) wishes to express profound sadness at the recent passing of Mr. Lennox Edmund Phillips at the age of 94 years in Florida, USA.

GCB saddened at the passing of former GCB Vice-President and BCB President Lennox Phillips

Lennox Edmund Phillips (GCB saddened )

Phillips was an outstanding player and cricket administrator who in his long and distinguished career contributed significantly to the advancement of cricket in Berbice over an extended period from the 1940’s to 1985 when he migrated. In his early days, he played for the Youngsters Cricket Club in the Davsons Cup First-Division Cricket Competition for over 20 years as an opening batsman and leg-spinner. He also represented Berbice at football and table tennis.

Phillips served as an Executive member of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) from 1970 to 1985 including a record period of 13 years and 6 months as President. In 1972, he was elected Vice-President of the Guyana Cricket Board, a position he held until June 1985. In May 1979, as a result of the passing of then GCB President Barkley Gaskin, Phillips was appointed President acting until the official election of Joe Solomon later in that year. He also served as a BCB Selector for 10 years and was credited with opening a BCB office in 1974.

In 1985, the BCB introduced Life Membership to be conferred on individuals who had given long and dedicated service of an exceptionally high quality over a period of at least 10 years to Berbice cricket. Lennox Phillips was among the first batch of inductees. He was also an inductee of the Berbice Cricket Administration Hall of Fame and was honoured with the Tribute to Hero Award by the BCB.

The GCB takes the opportunity to salute this remarkable gentleman and to extend condolence to his family, relatives and friends.

(GCB saddened at the passing of former GCB Vice-President and BCB President Lennox Phillips)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 14th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana boys team selected for 2025 PAHF Jr Challenge

Guyana boys team selected for 2025 PAHF Jr Challenge

Feb 20, 2025

Kaieteur Sports- On the heels of the girl’s selection, the Guyana Under-21 boy’s hockey team has been selected for the 2025 PAHF Junior Challenge scheduled for Bridgetown, Barbados from 8th to...
Read More
Mainstay Goldstar FC receives NSC support ahead of GFF Elite League debut

Mainstay Goldstar FC receives NSC support ahead...

Feb 20, 2025

Lusignan Golf Club Announces the 2025 Ansa McAL Pre-Mash Golf Extravaganza

Lusignan Golf Club Announces the 2025 Ansa McAL...

Feb 20, 2025

Guyana U-20 Women’s squad arrives in Antigua for Concacaf Qualifiers

Guyana U-20 Women’s squad arrives in Antigua...

Feb 20, 2025

GCB saddened at the passing of former GCB Vice-President and BCB President Lennox Phillips

GCB saddened at the passing of former GCB...

Feb 20, 2025

BCB strengthens Executive body as moves made to improve cricket structure

BCB strengthens Executive body as moves made to...

Feb 20, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]