Wounded soldiers evacuated to city

—President says deeply concerned about their wellbeing

Kaieteur News –The six soldiers who were shot and injured by the notorious Sindicato criminal gang from Venezuela were evacuated to Georgetown for further treatment.

“The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) wishes to advise that its ranks affected by yesterday’s (Monday’s) incident in the Cuyuni River are currently being medically evacuated to Georgetown for urgent follow-up medical care. The health and well-being of our personnel remain the highest priority, and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure they receive the best possible treatment,” GDF said in a release.

Additionally, according to the GDF, the families of the affected ranks have been contacted and are being kept informed of their condition. “His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has spoken with the affected ranks, commending their bravery and unwavering dedication to national service. He expressed his gratitude for their resolute commitment to upholding the nation’s territorial integrity and has directed that every necessary medical intervention be made available to ensure their full recovery. The Guyana Defence Force remains steadfast in its commitment to the welfare of all ranks and ensuring the nation’s security,” the release added.

Meanwhile, in a statement, President Ali said: “We are deeply concerned about the well-being of our soldiers who were injured in yesterday’s attack on a military patrol. I had the opportunity to speak with 2LT Ansel Murray, SGT Andre Frazer, SGT Kevon Davis, CPL Kevin Henry, LCPL Troy Yorrick, and PTE Ezra Samuel. I expressed my gratitude for their service at our borders and assured them of the nation’s support and my concern for their well-being. They are in good spirits. An army Bell 412 helicopter is enroute to carry out a medical evacuation (MEDIVAC). Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families.”

The Guyana Police Force in a statement on Monday listed the injured as: Second Lieutenant Ansel Murray, who suffered a gunshot wound to the right of his head; Sergeant Kevon Davis who was shot in the right foot and ankle; Corporal Andrew Fraser, who sustained gunshot wounds in his left-side abdomen and shoulder; Corporal Kevin Henry, who was shot in the left arm and shoulder; Lance Corporal Travis Yorrick, who was injured in the right thigh; and Private Ezron Samuel, who was shot in his right-side abdomen. Despite their injuries, all of the soldiers were reported to be conscious and stable, police said in a statement. Medical treatment was administered by GDF medic L/Cpl Melville at the Makapa GDF Observation Post.

Police said the shooting occurred about 15:45hrs, involving members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and suspected armed individuals believed to be associated with Sindicatos. The incident took place near Black Water Mouth in the Cuyuni River, while a GDF boat was enroute from the Eteringbang GDF main base to the Makapa GDF Observation Post to deliver supplies.

The GDF team was using a thirty-foot canoe powered by a 185-horsepower Yamaha engine. During the journey, the GDF boat was intercepted by two wooden boats carrying heavily armed, masked men. The assailants circled the GDF boat and opened fire, prompting the GDF ranks to return fire. The exchange resulted in the attackers retreating, but not before multiple GDF members sustained gunshot wounds.

