The Rising Concern of Vaping in Schools

Dear Editor,

Vaping among school children is a growing concern for parents, educators, and policymakers. Many youths today are developing this habit during adolescence—a transitional stage of physical, psychological, and behavioral development that occurs from puberty to legal adulthood. Vaping has become a common scourge among young children, as observed by the DRIVE project, which is led by ChildLinK and funded by the Delegation of the European Union to Guyana.

Vaping involves using a handheld electronic device to breathe a mist (“vapor”) into the lungs. An e-cigarette, vape pen or other electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) heats a liquid of nicotine, flavoring, propylene glycol and other additives into an aerosol that you inhale through a mouthpiece. The dangers of vaping include lung and organ damage, breathing problems, nicotine addiction, cardiovascular issues, an increased risk of cancer, and so much more.

While cigarettes remain the most common form of tobacco use, this is not the case for school children, many of whom initiate smoking through vaping or marijuana use. They often perceive vaping as a safer alternative to cigarettes and view it as a normal behavior, without fully understanding its dangers. Under the DRIVE project, we have observed and noted anecdotal evidence which suggests that smoking among students is more widespread and often correlates with delinquent behaviors both in school and at home. These behaviors include increased resistance to rules, arguing with teachers, parents, or law enforcement, engaging in reckless activities such as unsafe driving, vandalism, or theft, spending time with peers who engage in risky or illegal behavior and hiding substance use by lying about their whereabouts or sneaking out.

Frequent marijuana use, especially among youth, can lead to cognitive decline, impairing memory and concentration, resulting in poor grades, lack of motivation, and an increased risk of skipping or dropping out of school. Both vaping and marijuana use are linked to increased anxiety, depression, social isolation and emotional instability.

Some students have shared their personal experiences with smoking. One student said, “I thought it would help me relax when I was stressed, but now it’s just a habit.” Another noted, “It’s a way to take a break during the school day, gives me a moment to clear my head.” A third student shared, “I started when I was going through a tough time, and it just stuck.” These statements highlight the various reasons young people take up smoking and the challenges they face in quitting.

ChildLinK’s counseling officers help students curb smoking behaviors by providing education about the health risks associated with smoking and offering practical tools for quitting. This includes holding informative sessions that explain the dangers of smoking, using peer-led programs to spread awareness, and creating a supportive space where students can ask questions without judgment. Additionally, the counselors work one-on-one with students to understand the reasons behind their smoking habits—whether it is peer pressure, stress, or family influence—and develop personalized strategies to address these factors. Together, they set realistic goals for reducing or quitting smoking, offering consistent encouragement as students make progress.

If your child has started vaping, try to understand why. This insight may help you communicate with them more effectively. Instead of resorting to punishment, offer support and guidance to help them resist the lure of tobacco use and addiction.

As a parent, you are a powerful influence—even if your teenager seems to resist your advice. Start early by having open and honest conversations about smoking and vaping. Encourage discussions from your child’s perspective and prepare them for peer pressure by discussing potential responses if offered a cigarette, vapes or marijuana. If you smoke or vape, the best thing you can do is quit. At the very least, avoid smoking around your children and establish a smoke-free home. Do not allow family members or friends to smoke in your home or car, and ensure that the places your child frequents are tobacco-free.

ChildLink Inc.

