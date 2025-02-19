(Several Venezuelan gang members wounded during ambush of Guyanese Soldiers)

Latest update February 19th, 2025 8:47 AM
Feb 19, 2025 News
—Three have reportedly succumbed
Kaieteur News- Several members of the Venezuelan gang who were involved in the ambushing and shooting of six Guyanese soldiers on Monday were injured while at least one has been confirmed dead.
However, reports reaching Kaieteur News suggest that two other gang members also died.
The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks were on patrol duties in the Cuyuni River, Region Seven, between Eteringbang and Makapa, when they came under gunfire from masked gunmen, suspected to be part of the notorious Sindicato gang.
The soldiers returned fire and it resulted in a shoot-out during which six of them were shot. Initial reports were that the gunmen had escaped.
On Tuesday, Kaieteur News learnt that the gang members did not escape unhurt. In fact, this newspaper understands that there were six shooters. Sources did not say how many were wounded but revealed that multiple were hit.
Reports have surfaced that the gunmen were arrested but Venezuelan authorities are yet to confirm.
The Venezuelan government has issued a statement on the shooting but did not clarify if the gang members are in their custody.
“Venezuela se encuentra investigando los hechos (Venezuela is investigating the incident)” the Bolivarian government said before adding that so far it has learnt that the suspects are individuals who practice illegal mining in the “Essequibo Territory” under the protection of the same soldiers they shot.
Nothing else was said on the matter except for the usual Venezuela propaganda that it owns the Essequibo territory.
Investigations are ongoing.
