(Rising Sun Mashramani horse race meet cancelled due to inclement weather)

Latest update February 19th, 2025 1:05 PM
Feb 19, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- The ongoing inclement weather has been causing disruptions to a number of planned outdoor activities in Guyana.
One of those activity disrupted is the Rising Sun Mashramani horserace meet. The event, which was scheduled for Monday 24th February at the Club’s Rising Sun, Arima Park, West Coast Berbice venue, has been cancelled.
Seven races were listed to be held with the feature event being a mouth-watering clash for horses classified A and lower. There were also top-notch races for animals classified for E and lower, H and lower and another for West Indies bred maiden and Guyana bred open.
There was an event for L class maidens which was open to horses that would not have earned since August 2024 and first-time starters.
The other two events were for J and lower and L class open animals. A new date will be announced later. (Samuel Whyte)
