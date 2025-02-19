(Reliable telecoms. infrastructure key to citizen’s welfare – PM Phillips tells One Communications)

Latest update February 19th, 2025 8:47 AM

Feb 19, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Monday reminded One Communications that “reliable telecommunications infrastructure is fundamental to the welfare of citizens”.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips met with Mr. Richard Stanton, Deputy CEO of One Communications Guyana, and his team on Monday.

The Prime Minister made the comment during a meeting with Mr. Richard Stanton, Deputy CEO of One Communications Guyana, and his team to discuss the recent service disruption that affected some mobile customers.

During the meeting, One Communications (Guyana) briefed the Prime Minister on the technical issue encountered. Mr. Stanton explained that the service disruption was caused by a planned technical upgrade and critical system maintenance procedures necessary to aid long-term service improvements. He said that the activities were intended to be seamless. However, unexpected challenges arose during the process, leading to disruption.

One Communications assured the Prime Minister that its technical teams were immediately mobilised and worked to resolve the issues.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips, who is responsible for the Telecommunications sector, while acknowledging the necessity of periodic system upgrades, emphasised his expectation that technical challenges are addressed expeditiously so as to minimize service disruption to customers.

Persons affected by service disruptions could submit formal complaints to the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), the Prime Minister’s Office said Monday.

The Prime Minister was joined by the Director of the Telecommunications Agency (Ag), Mr. Chinsammy Christmah, and Ms. Yolanda Lamott, who is responsible for technical analysis.

