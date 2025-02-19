Pres. Ali says AI will propel Guyana’s future development

Kaieteur News –President Irfaan Ali assured that the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), will be the key driver in ensuring Guyana keeps up with global advancements and improving further development.

These remarks were made during his key note address on Tuesday, at the opening ceremony of the 2025 edition of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, located at the Marriott Hotel.

He stated “For any leader today, how are we going to keep up with AI and digitization? Otherwise, we are going to be left behind and left behind for a very long time.” He stressed that all investments and initiatives must consider the global environment in which AI and digitalization are becoming essential. “Everything we invest in, everything we do now must take in consideration that it has to be applicable and workable in a global environment in which digitization and AI will be the order of the day. If we are not building on that platform then we are building ourselves out of competition.”

He further emphasized on AI used in the health care system. President Ali explained that AI would significantly enhance the health care system, making it more accountable, efficient and transparent. “So, in the health care system we are already taking aggressive steps to ensure that AI is an important aspect in health care delivery STEM will be something that AI and robotics will do like 1,2, 3 just supported by the human element on a platform, that is where the world is going and that is where we have to go.”

The president also highlighted the various uses of AI in research including, Caribbean Genomics Bank and reading of Malaria Slides “Guyana has partnered with Harvard to develop AI to read malaria slides. It is also already operational, we are using AI now to read malaria slides,” he revealed.

In relation to international partnerships, President Ali spoke about the bond between Guyana and the Dominican Republic, highlighting educational collaboration. “A simple example is our Guyana Digital School that we are building having a platform for DR (Dominican Republic) so that their students can access Guyana digital school doing English studies and other studies that are relevant to the DR, similarly Guyana benefiting,” he said.

Meanwhile, the president also shared his vision for Guyana to become a global leader in nursing education. “We realize that we need to attract a partner that will help us to be a great global player in this area and that is why we are discussing with Northwell from the US a partnership through which our nursing program and their nursing program will co-exist, giving an international certification so we can be a global trainer for nursing and we are addressing other areas in the health care sector, also medical services are an important part of what we think is essential,” he said.

Lastly, the president emphasized the critical role infrastructure plays in the country’s development. “Infrastructure is not an option for development, infrastructure is a necessity, infrastructure is the known part equation to take us forward,” he stressed. “It is infrastructure that supports growth and opens up new opportunities,” President Ali said.

