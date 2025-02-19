(Pepsi/Michael Parris U16 Tournament returns on Saturday)

Latest update February 19th, 2025 1:05 PM
Feb 19, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The next generation of Guyanese boxing talent will once again step into the ring as the Pepsi-sponsored Michael Parris Under-16 (U16) Boxing Tournament makes its much-anticipated return this Saturday at the Andrew “Six-heads” Lewis Gym.
Organized by the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), the event serves as a premier platform for young fighters from gyms across the country to showcase their skill, determination, and championship aspirations.
Now in its third edition under the association’s developmental programme, the competition continues to be a beacon of hope for aspiring boxers.
President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, highlighted the tournament’s critical role in shaping the future of boxing in Guyana.
While the association successfully staged 18 editions of the Pepsi/Michael Parris U16 tournament last year, Ninvalle revealed plans to increase that number in 2025.
“This tournament has been instrumental in our boxing development efforts,” Ninvalle stated, “Through this programme, we have been able to identify and select a number of young talents to represent Guyana at the Caribbean Championship in St. Lucia later this month.”
The last edition of the tournament, held on February 1, was a spectacle of raw talent and fierce competition.
One of the standout performances came from Ken Harvey of the Andrew Lewis Boxing Gym (ALBG), who claimed the prestigious Best Boxer award.
Harvey’s coach, Lennox Daniel, was recognized for his exceptional mentorship, earning the Best Coach accolade.
The Andrew Lewis Boxing Gym further cemented its reputation as a dominant force in youth boxing by winning the Best Gym award, while the Rose Hall Jammers Boxing Gym finished as the Runner-up Gym.
