Pele FC to convene Special General Members meeting on Saturday

Feb 19, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- Reigning Georgetown Football Association First-Division champions, Pele Football Club will this Saturday convene a Special General Members meeting for the sole purpose of electing a new executive.

The meeting will commence at 18:00hrs at the Demerara Cricket Club, Pavilion and will be conducted by a representative of the Georgetown Football Association.

The agenda items are prayer, roll call, elections and any other business. This meeting would have been called as a result of a number of executive members who have been non-functional and with the Club seeking to operate at a more efficient and professional level, President Dirk Exeter, remaining functional executive members and the general members decided that this special meeting is necessary to propel the club forward.

The meeting has the full blessings of the Georgetown Football Association.

