Latest update February 19th, 2025 1:05 PM
Feb 19, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- Reigning Georgetown Football Association First-Division champions, Pele Football Club will this Saturday convene a Special General Members meeting for the sole purpose of electing a new executive.
The meeting will commence at 18:00hrs at the Demerara Cricket Club, Pavilion and will be conducted by a representative of the Georgetown Football Association.
The agenda items are prayer, roll call, elections and any other business. This meeting would have been called as a result of a number of executive members who have been non-functional and with the Club seeking to operate at a more efficient and professional level, President Dirk Exeter, remaining functional executive members and the general members decided that this special meeting is necessary to propel the club forward.
The meeting has the full blessings of the Georgetown Football Association.
(Pele FC to convene Special General Members meeting on Saturday)
Feb 19, 2025Fitness Express / GAPLF Novices/Juniors Championship The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) lifted off its 2025 competition calendar on Sunday last at the Saint Stanislaus College...
Feb 19, 2025
Feb 19, 2025
Feb 19, 2025
Feb 19, 2025
Feb 19, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- Mashramani, heralded as Guyana’s grand national celebration, is often presented as a... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Ambassador to the US and the OAS, Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News-Two Executive Orders issued by U.S.... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]