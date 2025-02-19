MOH slams article urging Guyanese to boycott the Universal Healthcare Voucher Programme

Dear Editor,

The Ministry of Health strongly condemns the mischievous and politically motivated article published in the Kaieteur News on February 17 attempting to dissuade Guyanese from participating in the Universal Healthcare Voucher Programme that benefits over 500,000 Guyanese.

This initiative is a well-structured component of the Ministry’s primary health care strategy, designed to ensure early detection of illnesses which will aid in patients’ access to care and treatment on the onset of their illness/disease. Early diagnosis not only means early treatment, but it also offers for patients to receive counselling and guidance on how to make informed decisions on lifestyle changes such as their diets.

Under the programme, each citizen will receive a 10,000 voucher to access essential diagnostic tests at over 30 accredited laboratories which will complement the public health facilities across the country.

Recognizing the importance of affordability, the Government of Guyana, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), has successfully negotiated a uniform price for a basic menu of tests, ensuring accessibility and fairness for all Guyanese.

It is deeply concerning that Kaieteur News, which is run by a Publisher with a clear political agenda, has chosen to wage a campaign against a programme that prioritises the health and well-being of ordinary Guyanese. Their attempt to call for a boycott under the guise of satire is no joke. It is reckless and dangerous. We cannot afford to play Russian Roulette with the health of our people.

To oppose such a programme means you are depriving them of a critical benefit that empowers them to take charge of their health.

Public health is not a matter of mockery, political mischief, or self-serving narratives. Encouraging citizens to reject access to critical health screenings puts lives at risk, particularly among vulnerable populations who rely on these services for early detection and treatment of diseases.

The Universal Health Voucher Programme ensures that every Guyanese, regardless of income level, has access to fundamental diagnostic services that are critical in routine checkups.

We urge citizens to see through the political games and embrace this opportunity to improve their health and longevity.

The Government remains committed to ensuring that every Guyanese has the chance to live a long, healthy, and productive life, benefiting from the nation’s ongoing economic transformation. The Universal Health Voucher Programme is about building a healthier, stronger nation.

It is no secret that EARLY DETECTION SAVES LIVES.

Ministry of Health

(MOH slams article urging Guyanese to boycott the Universal Healthcare Voucher Programme)

(MOH slams article urging)