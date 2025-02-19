Matthew Moore and Joshua John cop Best Lifters accolade; Jasmaine Assanah and Tisha McCalmon rock

Fitness Express / GAPLF Novices/Juniors Championship



The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) lifted off its 2025 competition calendar on Sunday last at the Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium with its Novices and Juniors Championship which attracted 12 lifters, including two females.

Whilst the men showcased their strength, the female athletes did that and more as they set eight new records in all three lifts and their totals. Copping the Best lifter Trophy Stall sponsored trophy in the Juniors Classic was Matthew Moore whilst the Novice Classic Best Lifter Trophy Stall sponsored trophy went to Joshua John.

The top lifters as well as the record-breaking females and the lone equipped athlete, Kamal Gurdin were all rewarded with gift vouchers compliments of the championship title sponsor, Fitness Express.

Prior to the start of the competition, Federation President, Franklin Wilson expressed gratitude to the athletes, officials and sponsors for making the day a reality.

“I want to thank you for your dedication to training and preparing for this competition. Your dedication and discipline are commendable, and you are all winners. The sport continues to grow, and we are indeed grateful to all who would have contributed towards this.”

Wilson also expressed gratitude to the past Presidents of the sport for the work that they would have done, Peter Green, Ed Caesar and Gordon Spencer who is an accredited Cat 11 Referee and officiated at the championship.

Next on the Federation agenda would be the Annual General Meeting and elections on a date to be announced in the coming weeks.

Following are the full results:

Females

57kg Women’s Junior Raw – Jasmaine Assanah: Squat 112.5kg, Benchpress 37.5kg, Deadlift 140.0kg, Total 290.0kg

57kg Women’s Open Raw – Jasmaine Assanah: Squat 112.5kg, Benchpress 37.5kg, Deadlift 140.0kg, Total 290.0kg

84+kg Women’s Open Raw – Tisha McCalmon: Squat 100.0kg, Benchpress 40.0kg, Deadlift 155.0kg, Total 295.0kg

84+kg Women’s Master 1 Raw – Tisha McCalmon: Squat 100.0kg, Benchpress 40.0kg, Deadlift 155.0kg, Total 295.0kg

Males

74kg Men’s Junior Raw – Nichlous Sukhram: Squat 140.0kg, Benchpress 75.0kg, Deadlift 177.5kg, Total 392.5kg

83kg Men’s Junior Raw – Matthew Moore: Squat 165.0kg, Benchpress 92.5kg, Deadlift 182.5kg, Total 440.0kg

93kg Men’s Junior Raw – Saif Khan: Squat 157.5kg, Benchpress 110.0kg, Deadlift 200.0kg, Total 467.5kg

66kg Men’s Open Raw – Parmanand Ramrekha: Squat 115.0kg, Benchpress 92.5kg, Deadlift 147.5kg, Total 355.0kg

1st – 74kg Men’s Open Raw – Jermaine Kendall: Squat 167.5kg, Benchpress 112.5kg, Deadlift 210.0kg, Total 490.0kg

2nd 74kg Men’s Open Raw – Nichlous Sukhram: Squat 140.0kg, Benchpress 75.0kg, Deadlift 177.5kg, Total 392.5kg

1st 83kg Men’s Open Raw – Satyanand Narine: Squat 197.5kg, Benchpress 110.0kg, Deadlift 187.5kg, Total 495.0kg

2nd 83kg Men’s Open Raw – Matthew Moore: Squat 165.0kg, Benchpress 92.5kg, Deadlift 182.5kg, Total 440.0kg

1st 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Joshua John: Squat 200.0kg, Benchpress 140.0kg, Deadlift 230.0kg, Total 570.0kg

2nd 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Adrian Moore: Squat 185.0kg, Benchpress 122.5kg, Deadlift 257.5kg, Total 565.0kg

3rd 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Carl Damon: Squat 162.5kg, Benchpress 117.5kg, Deadlift 245.0kg, Total 525.0kg

4th 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Saif Khan: Squat 157.5kg, Benchpress 110.0kg, Deadlift 200.0kg, Total 467.5kg

74kg Men’s Junior EQ – Kamal Gurdin: Squat 180.0kg, Benchpress 97.5kg, Deadlift 187.5kg, Total 465.0kg

74kg Men’s Open EQ – Kamal Gurdin: Squat 180.0kg, Benchpress 97.5kg, Deadlift 187.5kg, Total 465.0kg

93kg Men’s Master 1 Raw – Carl Damon: Squat 162.5kg, Benchpress 117.5kg, Deadlift 245.0kg, Total 525.0kg

