Man jailed for human trafficking of 15-yr-old girl

Feb 19, 2025 News

Kaieteur News-  A 15-year-old girl was the victim of a man who was jailed for human trafficking on Monday when he appeared at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court.

Asif Mohamed Abrahim was sentenced to 48 months in prison for human trafficking and one month for assault. The sentences will run concurrently. The case was heard before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh on Monday. In a press release, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, said that the successful prosecution underscores the ministry’s unwavering commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals and bringing perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.

The case, the ministry said began in court on September 5, 2024, and culminated on Monday with sentencing, marking a crucial step in ensuring accountability and providing a measure of justice for the survivor. The victim, a 15-year-old girl at the time of the offence, was rescued by the ministry’s Counter-Trafficking in Persons (C-TIP) Unit on January 18, 2024. According to the ministry, the victim, who resided in a village in Region 9, was transported to Abrahim’s residence in Vreed-en-Hoop. She was held there until the C-TIP Unit, acting on credible information, intervened and rescued her on January 18, 2024.

The swift and decisive action of the C-TIP team prevented further exploitation of the young girl and ensured her immediate safety and access to necessary support services, the ministry said.

“The ministry is committed to providing ongoing support to the survivor as she continues her journey of healing and recovery. The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security recognises that human trafficking is a complex issue that requires a multi-faceted approach. The C-TIP Unit works tirelessly to prevent trafficking, protect victims, and prosecute offenders.”

Additionally, the ministry is urging members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases of human trafficking to the C-TIP Unit hotline at 227-4083, 623-5030 (English) and 624-0079 (Spanish) or contact the nearest police station. All reports are treated with confidentiality. Together, we can create a safer and more just society, free from the scourge of human trafficking.

