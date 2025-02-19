Latest update February 19th, 2025 8:47 AM
Feb 19, 2025 Letters
Dear Editor,
It is a common trend, where our policemen and women are being targeted by unruly mobs in our streets. It is an increasing lawlessness that has gripped our society in recent times, where policemen are violently beaten and ridiculed in full view of a cheerleading crowd. In many instances, others either join in the violent assault or gang-up on the officers, thus preventing them from carrying out their lawful duties.
Now this is a worrying trend that must come to an abrupt end, that end would only come when the police are properly equipped with the necessary tools to curb this lawlessness. One of the ways in which that can be achieved, is having police wear body cams, to verify the assault, as well as having them carry tasers to subdue the unruly hooligans.
Tasers allow law enforcement to bring down an attacker before he gets the upper hand, it restrains the offender and gives officers enough time to handcuff and arrest him. To the cheerleading mobsters, they are forced to retreat and take evasive action, and not get in the way of law enforcement.
We must nip it in the bud, put a tight lid on this sordid situation before it escalates.
Neil Adams
(Law Enforcement must be equipped with tasers)
