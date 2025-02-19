Latest update February 19th, 2025 8:47 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Law Enforcement must be equipped with tasers

Feb 19, 2025 Letters

Dear Editor,

It is a common trend, where our policemen and women are being targeted by unruly mobs in our streets. It is an increasing lawlessness that has gripped our society in recent times, where policemen are violently beaten and ridiculed in full view of a cheerleading crowd. In many instances, others either join in the violent assault or gang-up on the officers, thus preventing them from carrying out their lawful duties.

Now this is a worrying trend that must come to an abrupt end, that end would only come when the police are properly equipped with the necessary tools to curb this lawlessness. One of the ways in which that can be achieved, is having police wear body cams, to verify the assault, as well as having them carry tasers to subdue the unruly hooligans.

Tasers allow law enforcement to bring down an attacker before he gets the upper hand, it restrains the offender and gives officers enough time to handcuff and arrest him. To the cheerleading mobsters, they are forced to retreat and take evasive action, and not get in the way of law enforcement.

We must nip it in the bud, put a tight lid on this sordid situation before it escalates.

Neil Adams

(Law Enforcement must be equipped with tasers)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 14th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

National Table Tennis duo Shemar Britton, Chelsea Edghill to represent Guyana at prestigious Panam Table Tennis Cup

National Table Tennis duo Shemar Britton, Chelsea Edghill to...

Feb 18, 2025

Kaieteur Sports- National women’s Table Tennis champion Chelsea Edghill OLY and Guyana’s ace star table tennis player Shemar Britton are set to represent Guyana at the Prestigious 2025 Pan...
Read More
Athaleyha Hinckson Joins LSU

Athaleyha Hinckson Joins LSU

Feb 18, 2025

Paul Nixon Appointed Head Coach of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons for 2025 CPL Season

Paul Nixon Appointed Head Coach of Antigua and...

Feb 18, 2025

Aubrey Hutson open to fourth term as AAG President

Aubrey Hutson open to fourth term as AAG

Feb 18, 2025

Guyana U17s close out unbeaten group stage campaign in historic Concacaf qualifiers run

Guyana U17s close out unbeaten group stage...

Feb 18, 2025

Mashramani Basketball tournament ongoing in Berbice

Mashramani Basketball tournament ongoing in...

Feb 18, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]