Latest update February 19th, 2025 1:05 PM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Joshi, Pitamber star in National U16 GCF/Kitty Square Mall Chess tournament

Feb 19, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur News – Candidate Masters Sachin Pitamber and Aditi Joshi stormed the competition to emerge winners of the 2025 National Under-16 Chess Championships, hosted by the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF).

Action checked off on Saturday February 8th, 2025 hosted at the School of the Nations with some 60 players vying for the respective titles and prizes.

Joshi, Pitamber star in National U16 GCF/Kitty Square Mall Chess tournament

Candidate Masters Sachin Pitamber and Aditi Joshi won their respective categories in the recently concluded National U16 Chess Tournament. (GCF photos)

A seven-round gauntlet in an Open and Girls categories was contested under the Swiss format. Players were allotted a time control of 20 minutes plus 5-second increments, following the first move.

In the end, Pitamber was the winner, followed by 15 year-old Master Kyle Couchman, Guyana’s highest-rated junior player who finished in second place and the highly-talented Jaden Todd, copping 3rd.

Joshi, Pitamber star in National U16 GCF/Kitty Square Mall Chess tournament

The outstanding performers at the recent U-16 Chess tournament display their trophies.

As expected, despite stiff competition, in the Girls section, Woman Candidate Master Aditi Joshi won her category to no surprise.

The 14-year-old upset her older peers in Ciel Clement, the 2025 Girls U12 title holder who was forced to settle for third place.

Meanwhile, the top-ranked Kataleya Sam was relegated to the second spot despite her immense class.

The tournament was conducted under the guidance of FIDE Arbiter John Lee alongside his team.

(Joshi, Pitamber star in National U16 GCF/Kitty Square Mall Chess tournament)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 14th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Matthew Moore and Joshua John cop Best Lifters accolade; Jasmaine Assanah and Tisha McCalmon rock

Matthew Moore and Joshua John cop Best Lifters accolade; Jasmaine...

Feb 19, 2025

Fitness Express / GAPLF Novices/Juniors Championship The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) lifted off its 2025 competition calendar on Sunday last at the Saint Stanislaus College...
Read More
Imlach, Permaul among top 10 in batting/bowling for Harpy Eagles 

Imlach, Permaul among top 10 in batting/bowling...

Feb 19, 2025

GFF personnel participate in FIFA Concussion Awareness Workshop

GFF personnel participate in FIFA Concussion...

Feb 19, 2025

OVER-50s WORLD CUP – ROUND 6 ROUND-UP

OVER-50s WORLD CUP – ROUND 6 ROUND-UP

Feb 19, 2025

Pepsi/Michael Parris U16 Tournament returns on Saturday

Pepsi/Michael Parris U16 Tournament returns on...

Feb 19, 2025

Joshi, Pitamber star in National U16 GCF/Kitty Square Mall Chess tournament

Joshi, Pitamber star in National U16 GCF/Kitty...

Feb 19, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]