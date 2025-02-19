Latest update February 19th, 2025 1:05 PM
Feb 19, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur News – Candidate Masters Sachin Pitamber and Aditi Joshi stormed the competition to emerge winners of the 2025 National Under-16 Chess Championships, hosted by the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF).
Action checked off on Saturday February 8th, 2025 hosted at the School of the Nations with some 60 players vying for the respective titles and prizes.
A seven-round gauntlet in an Open and Girls categories was contested under the Swiss format. Players were allotted a time control of 20 minutes plus 5-second increments, following the first move.
In the end, Pitamber was the winner, followed by 15 year-old Master Kyle Couchman, Guyana’s highest-rated junior player who finished in second place and the highly-talented Jaden Todd, copping 3rd.
As expected, despite stiff competition, in the Girls section, Woman Candidate Master Aditi Joshi won her category to no surprise.
The 14-year-old upset her older peers in Ciel Clement, the 2025 Girls U12 title holder who was forced to settle for third place.
Meanwhile, the top-ranked Kataleya Sam was relegated to the second spot despite her immense class.
The tournament was conducted under the guidance of FIDE Arbiter John Lee alongside his team.
(Joshi, Pitamber star in National U16 GCF/Kitty Square Mall Chess tournament)
Feb 19, 2025Fitness Express / GAPLF Novices/Juniors Championship The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) lifted off its 2025 competition calendar on Sunday last at the Saint Stanislaus College...
Feb 19, 2025
Feb 19, 2025
Feb 19, 2025
Feb 19, 2025
Feb 19, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- Mashramani, heralded as Guyana’s grand national celebration, is often presented as a... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Ambassador to the US and the OAS, Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News-Two Executive Orders issued by U.S.... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]