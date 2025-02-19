Joshi, Pitamber star in National U16 GCF/Kitty Square Mall Chess tournament

Kaieteur News – Candidate Masters Sachin Pitamber and Aditi Joshi stormed the competition to emerge winners of the 2025 National Under-16 Chess Championships, hosted by the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF).

Action checked off on Saturday February 8th, 2025 hosted at the School of the Nations with some 60 players vying for the respective titles and prizes.

A seven-round gauntlet in an Open and Girls categories was contested under the Swiss format. Players were allotted a time control of 20 minutes plus 5-second increments, following the first move.

In the end, Pitamber was the winner, followed by 15 year-old Master Kyle Couchman, Guyana’s highest-rated junior player who finished in second place and the highly-talented Jaden Todd, copping 3rd.

As expected, despite stiff competition, in the Girls section, Woman Candidate Master Aditi Joshi won her category to no surprise.

The 14-year-old upset her older peers in Ciel Clement, the 2025 Girls U12 title holder who was forced to settle for third place.

Meanwhile, the top-ranked Kataleya Sam was relegated to the second spot despite her immense class.

The tournament was conducted under the guidance of FIDE Arbiter John Lee alongside his team.

(Joshi, Pitamber star in National U16 GCF/Kitty Square Mall Chess tournament)