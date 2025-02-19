Latest update February 19th, 2025 1:05 PM

Imlach, Permaul among top 10 in batting/bowling for Harpy Eagles 

Feb 19, 2025

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships… 

-Alimohamed, Savory, Anderson among leading performers for Guyana 

Kemol Savory

Kaieteur Sports- Table leaders Guyana Harpy Eagles, led by Captain Tevin Imlach and veteran left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul head up the Champ’s statistics leaders after three rounds of dominance at home, as they prepare for more action in a week’s time with additional work to be done; team-wise and individually.

After returning from the Pakistan series against the West Indies, Imlach wasted no time as he retook the captaincy from Kemol Savory, who by then had led Guyana to a commanding first round win.

Tevin Imlach,

His scores of 126* and 80 against CCC in his first game back helped the 28-year-old quickly speed up the runs-table by end of the round three.

Imlach currently sits in 11th place with 217 runs from only two games played, making him the only Guyanese closing in on a top 10 spot; with all-rounder Ronaldo Alimohamed (179 runs, 2 half-centuries), in 16th place.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batsman and former Test player, Jason Mohammed’s batting spree has carried the veteran to almost 500 runs in just 3 games; batting once in each game.

The 38-year-old slammed 176 against CCC, 103 versus Windwards Islands Volcanoes before dropping a majestic 204* against the Leewards Hurricanes, entering the break on a whopping 483 runs, 110 more than Jonathan Drakes (373 runs).

His teammate, left-arm spinner Khary Pierre has collected an impressive 26 wickets after three rounds, including 3 5-Fers.

Third place position holder, Permaul, who leads first-class cricket with 652 wickets, will be gunning the number one spot by the end of the tournament, having achieved such feats in previous editions.

Veerasammy Permaul

His 16 wickets have come in time, as the seasoned left-arm spinner gained momentum as the round progressed, wrapping up round three with 6-75 versus West Indies Academy, adding to his match haul of 7 wickets against CCC in round 2.

Despite the Eagles owning the number one spot, more could be expected going forward, as players could easily break into the top 10 and better by this season’s curtain-call.

Only Matthew Nandu (150 runs), Vice-Captain Kemol Savory (151 runs) and former Eagles skipper Kevlon Anderson (157 runs) feature in or extremely close to the current top 20 run-getters after three rounds.

Apart from Permaul, who showed his experience and grit despite a rough start to the season, no other Harpy Eagles bowler has managed to collect 10 or more wickets to date.

Eleventh on the bowling charts, only off-spinner Richie Looknauth, who’s 9 wickets all came in the same match during the second round and pacer Alimohamed (9 wickets, 12th spot), feature in the current top 20 players who have been effective with the ball thus far.

Ronaldo Alimohamed

The returns of players like Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shamar Joseph to name a few, could also see a totally different stats chart over the next few rounds, further adding to a wide array of possibilities for a number of cricketers.

With a shift in environment for the next few rounds, the Eagles as a team and from an individual perspective, will be keen on pushing the overdrive button, with a lead to maintain, a title to retain and personal accolades to achieve; by the end of the 2025 4-Day season.

 

Guyana resume their title defence against the home team Scorpions, in Jamaica at Sabina Park in a Day/Night affair, when Round 4 bowls off from March 5. (Clifton Ross) 

Kevlon Anderson

 

(Imlach, Permaul among top 10 in batting/bowling for Harpy Eagles) 

