GFF personnel participate in FIFA Concussion Awareness Workshop

Kaieteur Sports – Several representatives from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) recently took part in a FIFA Concussion Workshop focused on the “Suspect and Protect” campaign, a global initiative launched by FIFA in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness about concussion risks and provide educational resources for all levels of football.

The virtual workshop was attended by GFF personnel, including physiotherapists Jana Edghill and Joshua Sargent; medical staff Dr. Sarah Benjamin, Dr. Nico Alstrom, Pablino Cupido, Dr. Carlyn Elliot, and Project Manager, Orin Nelson.

The “Suspect and Protect” campaign highlights that concussion is a serious brain injury that requires immediate attention. It educates players, coaches, and medical staff on recognizing symptoms, which may take up to 72 hours to appear, and outlines proper steps for a safe return to play. FIFA has distributed toolkits to its 211 member associations, including the GFF, to ensure the campaign reaches all levels of the game.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the importance of prioritizing player safety, stating, “By knowing the signs of concussion, by being aware of the risks, and by treating a concussion correctly, you can help to put player safety first.”

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also highlighted the significance of the initiative, noting, “Concussion is a public health issue of concern at all levels of football, and many other sports, requiring greater levels of awareness and action. That is why WHO is proud to team up with FIFA on the ‘Suspect and Protect’ campaign to promote ways to protect the brains of footballers, young and old, around the world from the risks of concussion.”

The GFF remains committed to FIFA’s player safety initiatives and will work to integrate the knowledge gained from the workshop into local football structures, ensuring that concussion awareness and management are prioritized across all levels of the game in Guyana.

