Georgetown Cricket Club is the latest beneficiary from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”, courtesy of Mahadeo Ajodhi

Kaieteur Sports- One of the leading cricket clubs in Guyana, Georgetown Cricket Club, recently benefitted from two boxes of white cricket balls from this joint initiative between Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA. It was made possible by Mahadeo Ajodhi of Connecticut, USA. The ardent cricket enthusiast and organizer, is a member of the Hall of Fame in Connecticut. He is a Realtor by profession and was very responsive when approached by Derek Kallicharran, a former West Indies ‘B’ player.

Peter Persaud, a former national youth player and now coach of the famous cricket club, expressed gratitude for the balls and promised to continue to work hard to maintain the rich legacy of the club, which produced outstanding stars such as, Carl Hooper and Ramnaresh Sarwan, among many others. Ajodhi was happy to give back to his country of birth.

This initiative will continue to strive to make every community a better place, and is pleased to be part of the development of young cricketers in Guyana. Their aim is to keep them off the streets and get them actively involved in sports, cricket in particular.

To date, ninety-four players, male and female, from all three counties of Guyana have benefited directly from cash, seven gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, thirty-three bats, four boxes, six helmets, thirty-five pairs of cricket shoes, twenty-one pairs of batting pads, twenty-four thigh pads, one bat grip, thirty-seven pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicketkeeping pads and three pairs of wicketkeeping gloves. Many others benefited indirectly.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth programme, will also benefit.

Distribution will continue.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.

(Georgetown Cricket Club is the latest beneficiary from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”, courtesy of Mahadeo Ajodhi)