CDB launches Rainfall Intensity-Duration-Frequency curves project

Kaieteur News- In a significant step towards enhancing climate resilience and equipping Caribbean nations with critical data to withstand extreme weather events, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), in collaboration with the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH), has launched the Development of Rainfall Intensity-Duration-Frequency (IDF) Curves project.

The initiative aims to support CDB’s 19 Borrowing Member Countries (BMCs) in designing infrastructure that is more resistant to flooding and other climate-related risks. The project commenced with a virtual workshop on Friday, February 14, 2025, bringing together key stakeholders, including government representatives and national meteorological and hydrological services.

Rainfall IDF curves are essential for designing resilient infrastructure, such as drainage systems and flood control mechanisms. These curves help estimate rainfall intensities for varying probabilities of excess rainfall, making them critical tools for infrastructure planning. By integrating climate change considerations, the project will enhance the planning, design, and implementation of climate-resilient infrastructure across the region. The workshop provided an overview of the project’s scope, objectives, and key deliverables, while also raising public awareness of its significance. Stakeholders discussed their roles in ensuring effective implementation, fostering collaboration, and securing long-term success.

Dr. David Farrell, Principal of the CIMH, emphasised the project’s significance, stating, “This represents an important step forward in our collective efforts to mitigate the societal impacts of current and future extreme weather events. By developing updated rainfall IDF curves that take into account possible future climates, we will enhance the resilience of our infrastructure and protect local communities from the increasing threats posed by climate change.”

Mr. Shawn Boyce, Chief Hydrologist at CIMH and the project’s Technical Lead, highlighted the importance of stakeholder collaboration in achieving the project’s goals. “The ultimate success of such a project relies heavily on active stakeholder engagement to ensure that the outputs of the project are integrated into planning and design across the region. This regional kick-off workshop marks the beginning of an inclusive process to ensure the resulting IDF curves are practical, accessible, and widely adopted.”

CDB’s Division Chief (Ag), Economic Infrastructure Division, Mr. William Ashby, remarked on the broader vision of the project. “The vulnerability of the Caribbean to hydrometeorological hazards is profound. In particular, frequent and severe flood events continue to result in damage to infrastructure and housing, loss of income sources, degradation of the natural environment, and risk to life. The tools to be produced from this project, together with the necessary awareness building, will greatly enhance the countries’ capacity to design effective drainage infrastructure and flood protection systems, reducing the risk of social and economic losses,” said Mr. Ashby.

The project, to be implemented over 18 months, will generate rainfall IDF curves for each BMC, incorporating climate change projections to account for future shifts in rainfall intensity and frequency. This data will help mitigate risks associated with extreme weather events and enhance disaster preparedness. The kick-off workshop concluded with a roadmap outlining the next steps, including comprehensive data collection efforts, ongoing stakeholder engagement, and public awareness initiatives to promote the project’s importance. By addressing vulnerabilities associated with extreme rainfall, this initiative seeks to strengthen regional infrastructure, improve disaster preparedness, and safeguard lives and livelihoods. The project represents a crucial investment in sustainable development and climate resilience, laying the foundation for a more secure future across the Caribbean.

(CDB launches Rainfall Intensity-Duration-Frequency curves project)