Ali, Phillips and Jagdeo affirmed that the Budget captured the needs and aspirations of the people

Dear Editor,

After a lengthy and rancorous debate in Parliament by both members of the opposition and the government, the budget estimated at $1.3 trillion has been passed under the watchful eye of the speaker. The passage of the budget has made it easier for the government led by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister, Brigadier Mark Phillips and Vice President Dr. Bharat Jagdeo to realize the goals outlined in the PPPC manifesto.

These include the modernization of the infrastructure across the country, the expansion of the health care and education systems, repair and construction of roads, and improving the lives of the poor, among others. Our leaders are dedicated, determined and despite some setbacks, they are pressing ahead with the development of the country with the intent to move it from a Global South (Third World) country to a Global North (First World) nation status.

Proclaiming a new and robust phase of development across the ten regions, His Excellency, Dr Irfaan Ali has asserted that the government has not only fulfilled its manifesto’s lofty promises, but it has surpassed its commitments in achieving substantial progress in almost every region and every sector including, public, private, education, health care and housing. Not only has the government created more than 50 thousand jobs in four years, and increased wages, salaries, old age pension and the children’s cash grants, but it also laid the foundation that generated one of the fastest growing economies in the world with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of approximately 45 percent. Several economists from Forbes Magazines have stated that Guyana’s GDP is among the highest in the world. Thy predicted that Guyana would become a leading oil producing country by 2026 and with increased oil revenue, and its GDP will rise above 50 percent.

In a powerful and credible budget speech in Parliament, Prime Minister Phillips has made it quite clear that the 2025 budget will build on the extraordinary success of the economy with huge allocations and novel, ground-breaking and resolute solutions to advance economic growth, create high-paying jobs and thus improve the lives of all Guyanese, regardless of status, race, ethnicity, religious beliefs or party affiliation. According to Brigadier Phillips, the $1.3 trillion 2025 budget caters for every sector and for everyone in that it provides financial relief for workers, children, pensioners, the poor and the more vulnerable segments of the population. He affirmed that the budget has increased the tax threshold, removed VAT on electricity and water and provides subsidies for pensioners. Brigadier Phillips outlined several initiatives, as he passionately and energetically defended the government’s spending proposals, pointing to a number of programs and policies that have been implemented to advance the country’s economic growth and development and support the citizens. The Prime Minister spoke extensively about the country’s efforts in renewable energy and candidly stated that after four years of PPPC rule, Guyana is now in a position to attract investors, both local and foreign.

As was expected, the two main political opposition parties, The Alliance for Change (AFC) and People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) have vehemently criticized the 2025 budget and hence the government for its excessive investments on infrastructure, particularly on roads and bridges while the health care and education systems are in disarray. They have publicly stated that the citizens cannot eat roads and bridges and stressed that the hospitals continued to offer poor service to the citizens and that the education system continues to fail students, especially in English and the hard sciences.

In a stinging rebuke, President Dr. Ali has condemned the opposition for being immature and childish in criticizing the budget and revealed that his government investments in education are to enhance inclusivity and to make sure that no one is left behind. He underscored the fact that education is free from nursery school to university.

In support of the budget, Vice President Dr. Jagdeo in one of his most fiery speeches, accused the opposition of being incompetent, amateurish, inept, lazy and hopeless and that their criticism of the budget was shallow, uninformed, and misleading. The Vice President has not only defended the budget but he also praised the Minister of Finance and his team for crafting a carefully designed budget that focused on poverty alleviation, economic growth, empowerment, and sustainable and human development. He contended that the budget will undoubtedly stimulate further economic growth which in turn will create greater wealth and job opportunities in that it captured the needs and aspirations of the people and is a continuation of the progress in the country.

Sincerely,

Dr. Asquith Rose



