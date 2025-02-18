Wounded Soldiers being medically evacuated

Latest update February 18th, 2025 10:14 AM
Feb 18, 2025 News
The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) in a statement in on Tuesday said that the six wounded soldiers shot on Tuesday while on patrol duties in the Cuyuni River, Region Seven are “currently being medically evacuated to Georgetown”.
The soldiers were reportedly ambushed by a Venezuelan Gang and were receiving medical care at the Makapa GDF Observation Post.
GDF Statement
The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) wishes to advise that its ranks affected by yesterday’s incident in the Cuyuni River are currently being medically evacuated to Georgetown for urgent follow-up medical care.
The health and well-being of our personnel remain the highest priority, and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure they receive the best possible treatment. Additionally, the families of the affected ranks have been contacted and are being kept informed of their condition.
His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has spoken with the affected ranks, commending their bravery and unwavering dedication to national service. He expressed his gratitude for their resolute commitment to upholding the nation’s territorial integrity and has directed that every necessary medical intervention be made available to ensure their full recovery.
The Guyana Defence Force remains steadfast in its commitment to the welfare of all ranks and ensuring the nation’s security.
