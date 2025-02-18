Latest update February 18th, 2025 5:44 AM
Feb 18, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- A Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara man was jailed for four years for trafficking in persons and assault.
Asif Mohamed Abrahim was arrested and charged on Monday for the offences. He assaulted a female Venezuelan, between 3rd November 2023 and 18th January 2024 at New Road Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.
Abrahim was found guilty by His Worship Rabindranauth Singh at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court. He was sentenced to 48 months on the trafficking in persons charge and one month on the assault charge. These sentences will run concurrently.
(Vreed-en-Hoop man gets 4 years for human trafficking)
Feb 17, 20252025 West Indies Championship… Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) sits at the top of the points table ahead of the fourth round of the 2025 West Indies Championship. After three...
Feb 17, 2025
Feb 17, 2025
Feb 17, 2025
Feb 17, 2025
Feb 16, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- Mashramani, heralded as Guyana’s grand national celebration, is often presented as a... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Ambassador to the US and the OAS, Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News-Two Executive Orders issued by U.S.... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]