Vreed-en-Hoop man gets 4 years for human trafficking

Feb 18, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- A Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara man was jailed for four years for trafficking in persons and assault.

Asif Mohamed Abrahim

Asif Mohamed Abrahim was arrested and charged on Monday for the offences. He assaulted a female Venezuelan, between 3rd November 2023 and 18th January 2024 at New Road Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.

Abrahim was found guilty by His Worship Rabindranauth Singh at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s  Court. He was sentenced to 48 months on the trafficking in persons charge and one month on the assault charge. These sentences will run concurrently.

