Vreed-en-Hoop man gets 4 years for human trafficking

Kaieteur News- A Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara man was jailed for four years for trafficking in persons and assault.

Asif Mohamed Abrahim was arrested and charged on Monday for the offences. He assaulted a female Venezuelan, between 3rd November 2023 and 18th January 2024 at New Road Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.

Abrahim was found guilty by His Worship Rabindranauth Singh at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court. He was sentenced to 48 months on the trafficking in persons charge and one month on the assault charge. These sentences will run concurrently.

